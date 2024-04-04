 Skip to main content

Lovey & Grink Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Blue Gummy Bears
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Orange Fabric with Candy Corn, Jack-O-Lantern Buckets, and Assorted Lollipops
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (long sleeve) in Orange Fabric with Candy Corn, Jack-O-Lantern Buckets, and Assorted Lollipops
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Orange Fabric with Candy Corn, Jack-O-Lantern Buckets, and Assorted Lollipops
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Pink Fabric with Red Heart-shaped Lollipops and Small White Hearts
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (long sleeve) in Pink Fabric with Red Heart-shaped Lollipops and Small White Hearts
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Pink Fabric with Red Heart-shaped Lollipops and Small White Hearts
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Light Blue Fabric with Helicopters and Clouds With Smiley Faces
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Light Blue Fabric with Red, White And Blue Popsicles, Ice Cream Treats, and Red and White Fireworks
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Red, White And Blue Popsicles, Ice Cream Treats, and Red and White Fireworks
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Dark Blue Fabric with Guitars, Keyboards, Drums, Microphones and Yellow Musical Notes
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Red Fabric with Assorted Yellow Pasta Shapes
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Red Fabric with Assorted Yellow Pasta Shapes
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Light Blue Fabric with Penguins Holding Chanukiahs, Dreidels, Presents, Doughnuts And Snowflakes
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (long sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Penguins Holding Chanukiahs, Dreidels, Presents, Doughnuts And Snowflakes
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Penguins Holding Chanukiahs, Dreidels, Presents, Doughnuts And Snowflakes
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Pink Fabric with Airplanes, Rainbows, Palm Trees, Heart-Shaped Sunglasses, and Suitcases
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Pink Fabric with Airplanes, Rainbows, Palm Trees, Heart-Shaped Sunglasses, and Suitcases
  • Recalled Two-Piece Pajamas in Light Blue Fabric with Race Cars and Checkered Flag Patterns
  • Recalled Lounge Dress (long sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Pink Hearts with Rainbows and Smaller White Hearts
Name of Product:
Children’s Two-Piece Pajamas and Lounge Dresses
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 23,720

Consumer Contact

Lovey & Grink toll-free at 877-360-5470 any time, by email at recall@loveyandgrink.com, www.loveyandgrink.com/pages/product-safety, or www.loveyandgrink.com and click on “Product Safety” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four types of children’s sleepwear garments: girl’s two-piece pajama sets, girl’s nightgowns, boy’s two-piece pajama sets, and unisex two-piece pajama sets. They were sold in the following prints: Sushi, S’mores, Heart Pops, Rainbow Sky, Popcorn, Puppy Love, Race Car, Sports, Beach Day, Summer Treats, Pasta, Cherry Berry, Love Potion, With the Band, Recycle, Halloween, Birthday Treats, Build-a-Block, Blue Gummy Bears, Gingerbread, Helicopters, Hanukkah Penguins, Rainbow Hearts and Vacation Vibes. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 12 Months to 9/10. The size, “Made In Indonesia”, “RN64664”, “48% Cotton/47% Modal/5% Spandex”, and washing instructions are printed on the neck label. No side seam label is found on the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovey & Grink for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to recall@loveyandgrink.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Five Loaves Two Fish (Coronado, California), Sassy Pants (Stockton, California), Wards Terrilee (Closter, N.J.), Little Luna (New York), Groove (Westport, Connecticut), Bean 2 Tween (Southampton, N.Y.), Reform Kids (Cresskill, N.J,), Stella Mara (Englewood, N.J.), State of Kid (Miami, Florida), and Blue Jean Baby (Woodbury, N.Y.) and online at loveyandgrink.com, Saks.com, Bloomingdales.com and Maisonette.com from September 2022 through January 2024 for between $38 and $44.
Importer(s):

Koala Tree Enterprises, DBA Lovey & Grink, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
24-183

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Classic Rosé Baby Nest, SKU 154200
Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

The recalled baby nests violate the safety requirements of CPSC’s Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height, sleeping pad thickness, and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. 

Additionally, the baby nest designs with head pillows violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021’s ban on inclined sleepers for infants because their sleep surfaces are inclined greater than ten degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recalled 10-Piece Safari Baby Crib Bedding Set, 137214
Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021.

Recalled Lounge Dress (short sleeve) in Light Blue Fabric with Blue Gummy Bears
Lovey & Grink Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Thule RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seat, gray seat with black harness pads
Thule Recalls RideAlong Rear-Mounted Child Bike Seats Due to Chemical Ingestion Hazard

The harness padding of Thule RideAlong bike seats can contain flame-retardant DecaBDE in excess of regulatory limits, posing a chemical hazard. DecaBDE can be toxic if it is ingested or comes into contact with skin or eyes.

Recalled Forias Waterproof Pack and Play Mattress
Forias Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Forias Direct (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattress violates multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the thickness test, and is missing the required warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled Magnetic Beads HIGH POWER 5mm AAA Grade
Stateside Bead Supply Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Beads Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Magnets

The magnetic beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product