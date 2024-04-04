Lovey & Grink Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 23,720
Lovey & Grink toll-free at 877-360-5470 any time, by email at recall@loveyandgrink.com, www.loveyandgrink.com/pages/product-safety, or www.loveyandgrink.com and click on “Product Safety” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four types of children’s sleepwear garments: girl’s two-piece pajama sets, girl’s nightgowns, boy’s two-piece pajama sets, and unisex two-piece pajama sets. They were sold in the following prints: Sushi, S’mores, Heart Pops, Rainbow Sky, Popcorn, Puppy Love, Race Car, Sports, Beach Day, Summer Treats, Pasta, Cherry Berry, Love Potion, With the Band, Recycle, Halloween, Birthday Treats, Build-a-Block, Blue Gummy Bears, Gingerbread, Helicopters, Hanukkah Penguins, Rainbow Hearts and Vacation Vibes. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 12 Months to 9/10. The size, “Made In Indonesia”, “RN64664”, “48% Cotton/47% Modal/5% Spandex”, and washing instructions are printed on the neck label. No side seam label is found on the product.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovey & Grink for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to recall@loveyandgrink.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Koala Tree Enterprises, DBA Lovey & Grink, of Los Angeles, California
