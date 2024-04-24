 Skip to main content

Sant and Abel Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

Name of Product:
Sant and Abel Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 24, 2024
Units:

About 935

Consumer Contact

Sant and Abel collect at 213-328-2448 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email at returns@santandabel.com, online at www.santandabel.com/pages/us-product-recall or at www.santandabel.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of Sant and Abel children’s 100% cotton long pajama sets. They were sold in sizes 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10. The neck label lists “Sant and Abel”, the size, and the fabric content. The side seam label lists the fabric content, washing instructions, and “MADE IN CHINA” and “MADE IN INDIA”. The long Henley and pant sets came in nine prints including Kids Sky Blue Stripe, Peony Stripe, Red Stripe and Navy Stripe PJ Sets; Kids Daisy, Horse, Candy Cane, Christmas and Wreath PJ Sets. The two-piece shirt and pant sets came in thirteen prints including Kids Leaf Pink, Green and Blue PJ Sets; Kids Gingham Pink, Blue and Green PJ Set; Kids Palm Tree Pink, Blue and Green PJ Sets; Kids Houndstooth PJ Set; Boys & Girls White Cambric PJ Sets; and the Girls Billie Neon PJ Set.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Sant and Abel for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at returns@santandabel.com to receive a refund. Sant and Abel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at santandabel.com, neimanmarcus.com, maisonette.com, SAKS.com and Flip.com from January 2021 through February 2024 for about $59.
Importer(s):

Sant and Abel, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China and India
Recall number:
24-207

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

