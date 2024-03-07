TJX Recalls Children’s Brown Stretch Twill Pants Sets Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Marshalls

The plastic pieces on the end of the pants’ faux drawstrings can come loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard.
About 14,500 (In addition, about 660 were sold in Canada)
TJX toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Find-Help/Our-Product/6500006p#productrecalls or Marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Customers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Tommy Bahama brand brown stretch twill children’s pants with rib cuffs and with a drawstring that were sold as part of a set with either a blue or green butter fleece crewneck top with an embroidered winking smiley face by the left shoulder. The pants were sold in sizes 18M to 5T. The sewn-in label on the pants is printed with “Suzhou Megatex Import And Export” and the style number CP08513. Only the pants in the set are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and cut off the faux drawstrings to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions on how to destroy the pants and obtain a full refund. Consumers can also return the pants to any Marshalls store for a full refund.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
