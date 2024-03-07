 Skip to main content

TJX Recalls Children’s Brown Stretch Twill Pants Sets Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Marshalls

  • Recalled Pants (Front View)
  • Recalled Pants (Back View)
  • Recalled Pants with Green Crewneck Top
  • Recalled Pants with Green Crewneck Top
  • Recalled Pants with Blue Crewneck Top
  • Recalled Pants with Blue Crewneck Top
  • Label on Recalled Pants
Name of Product:
Tommy Bahama brand children’s pants sets
Hazard:

The plastic pieces on the end of the pants’ faux drawstrings can come loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 14,500 (In addition, about 660 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TJX toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Find-Help/Our-Product/6500006p#productrecalls or Marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Customers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Tommy Bahama brand brown stretch twill children’s pants with rib cuffs and with a drawstring that were sold as part of a set with either a blue or green butter fleece crewneck top with an embroidered winking smiley face by the left shoulder.  The pants were sold in sizes 18M to 5T.  The sewn-in label on the pants is printed with “Suzhou Megatex Import And Export” and the style number CP08513. Only the pants in the set are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and cut off the faux drawstrings to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions on how to destroy the pants and obtain a full refund. Consumers can also return the pants to any Marshalls store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2023 through February 2024 for $13 (set with green top) and $15 (set with blue top).
Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc.of Framingham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-152
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

