Grundens Recalls Youth Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

A drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets presents a substantial product hazard as it can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation.
About 8,850 (In addition, about 730 were sold in Canada)
Recall Details
This recall involves the Youth Clipper 282 Jacket and Youth Zenith 282 Jacket sold in youth sizes 8 - 12. Both jackets have a drawstring in the hood and “Grundens” printed on the left chest. Inside the jacket there is a black label with “Grundens” and the country of origin in white lettering. The youth Clipper jacket was sold in an orange color and the youth Zenith jacket was sold in orange, navy, and camouflage colors.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can either return the jacket to Grundens for a full refund or upload a photo of the jacket with the drawstring removed to receive a partial store credit in the form of a 20% discount code. Consumers should go to https://grundens.com/pages/recall to participate in the recall.
Grundens, of Poulsbo, Washington
