Grundens Recalls Youth Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

  • Recalled Grundens Youth Zenith 282 Jacket (navy)
  • Recalled Grundens Youth Zenith 282 Jacket (orange)
  • Recalled Grundens Youth Clipper 282 Jacket (orange)
  • "Grundens” is printed on the label inside the jacket
Name of Product:
Grundens Youth Clipper 282 and Zenith 282 Jackets
Hazard:

A drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets presents a substantial product hazard as it can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 30, 2025
Units:

About 8,850 (In addition, about 730 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Grundens toll-free at 800-323-7327 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, email at recall@Grundens.com or online at https://grundens.com/pages/recall or www.Grundens.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Youth Clipper 282 Jacket and Youth Zenith 282 Jacket sold in youth sizes 8 - 12. Both jackets have a drawstring in the hood and “Grundens” printed on the left chest. Inside the jacket there is a black label with “Grundens” and the country of origin in white lettering. The youth Clipper jacket was sold in an orange color and the youth Zenith jacket was sold in orange, navy, and camouflage colors. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard. Consumers can either return the jacket to Grundens for a full refund or upload a photo of the jacket with the drawstring removed to receive a partial store credit in the form of a 20% discount code. Consumers should go to https://grundens.com/pages/recall to participate in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bass Pro Shops and other outdoor stores nationwide and on Grundens.com from August 2015 through August 2025 for between $55 and $120.
Importer(s):

Grundens, of Poulsbo, Washington

Manufactured In:
China, Portugal
Recall number:
26-053
Fast Track Recall

