Bellabu Bear Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s robes violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,300
Bellabu Bear toll-free at 888-703-7752 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email help@bellabubear.com, or online at https://www.bellabubear.com/pages/contact-us or www.bellabubear.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bellabu Bear’s collection of bamboo sherpa children’s robes. The recalled robes are long-sleeved and were sold in the following prints: PAW Patrol, Garfield, Minecraft, Minions, Batman, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Trolls, Dora, Nutcracker, hearts, Santa, stripes, bows and dragons. The robes have sherpa lining, two front pockets and a matching belt and were sold in children’s sizes S/M and M/L. “Bellabu Bear,” “BB-NW12109” and the size are printed on the robe’s neck label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s robes, take them away from children and contact Bellabu Bear for a full refund or store credit for the original purchase price. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled robes.
None reported
