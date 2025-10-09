 Skip to main content

Children’s LED Tutu Skirts Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Bmrwtg

  • Recalled Bmrwtg Children’s Tutu Skirt in Pink
  • The recalled Bmrwtg children’s tutu skirts have a battery compartment with lithium coin batteries
Name of Product:
Bmrwtg LED Tutu Skirts
Hazard:

The recalled LED tutu skirts violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the LED lights connected to the skirts contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. Additionally, the tutu skirts do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 09, 2025
Units:

About 740

Consumer Contact

Bmrwtg by email at bmrwtgrecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bmrwtg LED Tutu Skirts. The recalled skirts were sold in pink, purple, yellow, red, blue, green, white and black, and have silver circles and stars that light up. The lights’ battery compartment has two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The skirts were marketed for children ages 2 through 8.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skirt and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact Bmrwtg for a full refund. Consumers should cut the skirt and send a photo of the destroyed skirt in the trash to bmrwtgrecall@outlook.com.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from March 2025 through August 2025 for about $10.
Retailer:

Bmrwtg, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-016

Related Recalls

Recalled Bmrwtg Children’s Tutu Skirt in Pink
Children’s LED Tutu Skirts Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Bmrwtg

The recalled LED tutu skirts violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the LED lights connected to the skirts contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. Additionally, the tutu skirts do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Bellabu Bear Children’s Robe - Batman
Bellabu Bear Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s robes violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Recalled Blossom Short Sleeve Button Up Short Set – Pink, Light Blue, Lilac, White, Navy
Blossom Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.

Recalled In My Jammers Button Up Flare Set – Victoria print
In My Jammers Recalls Button Flare Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Altafit af28 Smartwatch
Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Navy with White Trim
La Ligne Recalls Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product