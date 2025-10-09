Children’s LED Tutu Skirts Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Bmrwtg

The recalled LED tutu skirts violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the LED lights connected to the skirts contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. Additionally, the tutu skirts do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 740
Bmrwtg by email at bmrwtgrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bmrwtg LED Tutu Skirts. The recalled skirts were sold in pink, purple, yellow, red, blue, green, white and black, and have silver circles and stars that light up. The lights’ battery compartment has two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The skirts were marketed for children ages 2 through 8.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skirt and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact Bmrwtg for a full refund. Consumers should cut the skirt and send a photo of the destroyed skirt in the trash to bmrwtgrecall@outlook.com.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Bmrwtg, of China
