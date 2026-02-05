 Skip to main content

Andy & Evan Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Andy & Evan Children’s Pajama Set
  • “Andy & Evan” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label
Name of Product:
Andy & Evan Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Andy & Evan by email at recall@andyandevan.com or online at https://www.andyandevan.com/pages/recall or www.andyandevan.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Andy & Evan-branded children’s pajama sets. The recalled woven pajamas consist of a long-sleeved shirt with buttons, a front pocket and matching flared pants. The pajamas were sold in pink with white stripes and purple and pink hearts with trim in children’s sizes 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6 and 6X. “Andy & Evan” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label. “RN# 136762” and “YC05” are printed on the sewn-in side seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the pajama sets and contact Andy & Evan for a full refund. Consumers should cut the pajamas in half, take a photo of the destroyed pajamas and email it to recall@andyandevan.com, then dispose of the destroyed pajamas.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bringing Up Baby Boutique in South Boston, Massachusetts; Paddy Bunks Boutique in Locust Valley, New York; Crib & Kids, LLC Boutique in San Antonio, Texas; and online at andyandevan.com, marshalls.com, saksoff5th.com, nordstorm.com, tjmaxx.tjx.com, paddybunks.com, cribandkids.com and other online retailers from February 2024 through June 2025 for between $13 and $58.
Distributor(s):
Andy & Evan Industries, Inc., of New York City, New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-257

