Lola Plus The Boys Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Rule for Children’s Upper Outerwear

Description:

This recall involves five styles of Lola + The Boys hooded clothing with drawstrings:

-The Candy Heart Tie Dye set consists of pink and white pants and a sweatshirt. Both have a yellow drawstring with beads, and the sweatshirt has a heart on the front.

-The Hoodie Unicorn Tutu set consist of a rainbow organza skirt and a purple hoodie sweatshirt with a unicorn on the front.

-The Justice League Hero hoodie is gray and has a front pocket and superhero decals along the right sleeve.

-The Emoji Love hoodie sweatshirt is white and has a pocket and three smiley emojis on the front.

-The Crystal Rainbow Rain hoodie is gray and has a front pocket and rainbow-colored beads at both ends of the drawstrings.

The clothing was sold in youth sizes 1 through 12. “Lola + The Boys” and the size are printed on the neck label.