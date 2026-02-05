Lola Plus The Boys Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Rule for Children’s Upper Outerwear

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The clothes are in violation of the federal rule for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.
About 620
Lola Plus The Boys collect at 312-285-6053 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@lolaandtheboys.com or online at https://lolaandtheboys.com/pages/recall or https://lolaandtheboys.com/ and click on “Recall Policy” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves five styles of Lola + The Boys hooded clothing with drawstrings:
-The Candy Heart Tie Dye set consists of pink and white pants and a sweatshirt. Both have a yellow drawstring with beads, and the sweatshirt has a heart on the front.
-The Hoodie Unicorn Tutu set consist of a rainbow organza skirt and a purple hoodie sweatshirt with a unicorn on the front.
-The Justice League Hero hoodie is gray and has a front pocket and superhero decals along the right sleeve.
-The Emoji Love hoodie sweatshirt is white and has a pocket and three smiley emojis on the front.
-The Crystal Rainbow Rain hoodie is gray and has a front pocket and rainbow-colored beads at both ends of the drawstrings.
The clothing was sold in youth sizes 1 through 12. “Lola + The Boys” and the size are printed on the neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled clothing away from children, remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard and contact Lola Plus The Boys for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the clothing without a drawstring, along with their name and the date, to customerservice@lolaandtheboys.com.
None reported
Lola Plus The Boys Inc., of Chicago, Illinois
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
