Morgan Lane Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Asher Pajama Set -Side Seam Label
  • Recalled Asher Pajama Set -Neck and Waistband Label
Name of Product:
Asher Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injury and deadly burn hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 95

Consumer Contact

Morgan Lane by email at info@morgan-lane.com or online at www.morgan-lane.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Morgan Lane Asher Pajama Sets, Style 816TR in Petal. The recalled children’s pajama sets are printed with tiny roses and have blue cotton piping and imitation mother-of-pearl buttons. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2T to 14. “MORGAN LANE” and “PURE COTTON” are printed on labels located in the neck and waistband, and “100% Cotton Made in India” is printed on the side seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s pajamas and contact Morgan Lane for a full refund. Consumers should cut the pajamas in half, take a photo of the destroyed garments, dispose of them and email the photo of the destroyed garments toinfo@morgan-lane.com to receive the refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Morgan-Lane.com from March 2024 through May 2025 for about $80.
Retailer:

Morgan Lane, LLC of New York, NY

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-193

