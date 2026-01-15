Morgan Lane Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injury and deadly burn hazards to children.
Morgan Lane by email at info@morgan-lane.com or online at www.morgan-lane.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Morgan Lane Asher Pajama Sets, Style 816TR in Petal. The recalled children’s pajama sets are printed with tiny roses and have blue cotton piping and imitation mother-of-pearl buttons. The pajamas were sold in sizes 2T to 14. “MORGAN LANE” and “PURE COTTON” are printed on labels located in the neck and waistband, and “100% Cotton Made in India” is printed on the side seam label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s pajamas and contact Morgan Lane for a full refund. Consumers should cut the pajamas in half, take a photo of the destroyed garments, dispose of them and email the photo of the destroyed garments toinfo@morgan-lane.com to receive the refund.
None reported
Morgan Lane, LLC of New York, NY
