 Skip to main content

Unique Brands Com Recalls Forever 21 Pajama Pants Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Forever 21 Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pants
  • Recalled Pajama Pants Item number 01334347 located on a sewn-in, side-seam label
Name of Product:
Forever 21 Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pants
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama pants violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 05, 2026
Units:

About 230

Consumer Contact

Unique Brands Com toll-free at 888-684-5375 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Tuesday through Thursday, email at recall@forever21.com, or online at Forever21.com/pages/product-recalls or Forever21.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Forever 21 Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pants with black stripes. The pajama pants were sold in children’s sizes 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14. The size and “Forever 21” are printed on the red and black label at the waist of the pants. The pajamas pants have the item number 01334347 located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama pants immediately and contact Unique Brands Com for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled kids pajama pants.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold Online At:
Forever21.com from September 2025 through November 2025 for about $25.
Retailer:

Unique Brands Com, Inc., of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-309

Related Recalls

Recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit
HALO Dream Recalls Magic Sleepsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The zipper head can detach from certain sleepsuits, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Recalled MCS one-piece footed sleepwear - Style 7903815
Meijer Recalls Lullaby Lane and MCS Children’s Sleepwear Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled sleepwear violates the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Andy & Evan Children’s Pajama Set
Andy & Evan Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death.

Recalled Lola + The Boys Candy Heart Tie Dye Set
Lola Plus The Boys Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Rule for Children’s Upper Outerwear

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The clothes are in violation of the federal rule for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled Asher Pajama Set
Morgan Lane Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injury and deadly burn hazards to children.

Recalled Fuzzy Heart Pajama Pants and Shorts
Marcus Adler Glove Recalls Julie and Judah Pajama Pants and Shorts Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The pajama pants and shorts violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product