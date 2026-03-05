Unique Brands Com Recalls Forever 21 Pajama Pants Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama pants violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death to children.
About 230
Unique Brands Com toll-free at 888-684-5375 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Tuesday through Thursday, email at recall@forever21.com, or online at Forever21.com/pages/product-recalls or Forever21.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Forever 21 Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Pajama Pants with black stripes. The pajama pants were sold in children’s sizes 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14. The size and “Forever 21” are printed on the red and black label at the waist of the pants. The pajamas pants have the item number 01334347 located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama pants immediately and contact Unique Brands Com for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled kids pajama pants.
None Reported
Unique Brands Com, Inc., of New York, New York
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Contact a media specialist.