Marcus Adler Glove Recalls Julie and Judah Pajama Pants and Shorts Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The pajama pants and shorts violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 18,700
Marcus Adler Glove toll-free at 888-245-8024 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@julieandjudahaccessories.com, or online at JulieandJudahaccessories.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Julie and Judah pajama and lounge pants and shorts sold separately in various prints, including Fuzzy Heart, Gummy Bear, Star, Star Multi, Teddy Bear, Candy, Graffiti, Sprinkle, Smiley Flower, Shooting Star, Ribbon, Cloud, Boys Varsity Sports (pants only) and Boys Gaming (pants only). The pants were sold in sizes “S”, “M” and “L”. The shorts were sold in sizes “S” and “M”. “Julie and Judah” appear on the main label sewn into the pants and shorts.
Consumers should immediately stop using the pajama pants and shorts and contact Marcus Adler Glove for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajama pants and shorts by cutting them as directed and permanently marking them with the word “Recall” and a unique identifier. Consumers will be asked to email a photo of the destroyed garment to info@julieandjudahaccessories.com. Upon receipt of the refund, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash.
None reported
Marcus Adler Glove Co., of New York, New York
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.