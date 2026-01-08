 Skip to main content

Marcus Adler Glove Recalls Julie and Judah Pajama Pants and Shorts Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Fuzzy Heart Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Gummy Bear Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Star Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Star Multi Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Teddy Bear Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Candy Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Graffiti Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Sprinkle Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Smiley Flower Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Shooting Star Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Ribbon Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Cloud Pajama Pants and Shorts
  • Recalled Boys Varsity Sports Pajama Pants
  • Recalled Boys Gaming Pants
  • Label on Recalled Pajama Pants and Shorts
Name of Product:
Julie and Judah pajama pants and shorts
Hazard:

The pajama pants and shorts violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 18,700

Consumer Contact

Marcus Adler Glove toll-free at 888-245-8024 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@julieandjudahaccessories.com, or online at JulieandJudahaccessories.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Julie and Judah pajama and lounge pants and shorts sold separately in various prints, including Fuzzy Heart, Gummy Bear, Star, Star Multi, Teddy Bear, Candy, Graffiti, Sprinkle, Smiley Flower, Shooting Star, Ribbon, Cloud, Boys Varsity Sports (pants only) and Boys Gaming (pants only). The pants were sold in sizes “S”, “M” and “L”. The shorts were sold in sizes “S” and “M”. “Julie and Judah” appear on the main label sewn into the pants and shorts.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the pajama pants and shorts and contact Marcus Adler Glove for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajama pants and shorts by cutting them as directed and permanently marking them with the word “Recall” and a unique identifier. Consumers will be asked to email a photo of the destroyed garment to info@julieandjudahaccessories.com. Upon receipt of the refund, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Groove, J & S Kidswear, Just Between Friends, Mortons and Stella Mara stores nationwide and online at julieandjudahaccessories.com and marcusadlerny.com from March 2023 through May 2025 for between $16 and $36.
Importer(s):

Marcus Adler Glove Co., of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-170

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

