Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Mallimoda

The recalled pajama sets violate the mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injuries or deadly burn hazard to children.
About 2,100
Mallimoda by email at mallimodarecall@hotmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mallimoda-branded children’s pajama sets. The recalled pajama sets consist of a long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a front pocket and matching pants. The pajamas are trimmed with black piping and have black buttons. The pajama sets were sold in gray/pink, blue, gray/purple, and light green in sizes 3/4T through 13/14 years. “Cotton 100%” and care instructions are printed on the sewn-in side-seam label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama sets and contact Mallimoda for a full refund. Consumers should cut the pajama sets in half and email a photo of the destroyed garments to mallimodarecall@hotmail.com with the consumer’s name and “Recall Proof” in the subject line.
None reported
Hangzhou Lingda Diannao Youxiangongsi, doing business as Mallimoda, of China
