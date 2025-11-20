 Skip to main content

Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Mallimoda

  • Recalled Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets in Gray/Pink
  • Recalled Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets in Blue
  • Recalled Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets in Gray/Purple
  • Recalled Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets in Light Green
  • “Cotton 100%” and the care instructions are printed on the sewn-in seam label
Name of Product:
Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled pajama sets violate the mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injuries or deadly burn hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact

Mallimoda by email at mallimodarecall@hotmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mallimoda-branded children’s pajama sets. The recalled pajama sets consist of a long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a front pocket and matching pants. The pajamas are trimmed with black piping and have black buttons. The pajama sets were sold in gray/pink, blue, gray/purple, and light green in sizes 3/4T through 13/14 years. “Cotton 100%” and care instructions are printed on the sewn-in side-seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajama sets and contact Mallimoda for a full refund. Consumers should cut the pajama sets in half and email a photo of the destroyed garments to mallimodarecall@hotmail.com with the consumer’s name and “Recall Proof” in the subject line.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from May 2021 through October 2025 for about $31.
Retailer:

Hangzhou Lingda Diannao Youxiangongsi, doing business as Mallimoda, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-101

Related Recalls

Recalled Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets in Gray/Pink
Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Mallimoda

The recalled pajama sets violate the mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injuries or deadly burn hazard to children.

Recalled Zigjoy Toddler Sleep Sack with Feet – Excavator print
Zigjoy Sleep Sacks with Feet Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold by Zigjoy-US

The recalled sleep sacks violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death to children.

Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Baby Pink Stripe
Umeyda Nightgowns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burns; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Umeyda Company

The recalled nightgowns violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Recalled Grundens Youth Zenith 282 Jacket (navy)
Grundens Recalls Youth Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

A drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets presents a substantial product hazard as it can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation. 

Recalled Bmrwtg Children’s Tutu Skirt in Pink
Children’s LED Tutu Skirts Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Bmrwtg

The recalled LED tutu skirts violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the LED lights connected to the skirts contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. Additionally, the tutu skirts do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Bellabu Bear Children’s Robe - Batman
Bellabu Bear Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s robes violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product