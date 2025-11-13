 Skip to main content

Zigjoy Sleep Sacks with Feet Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold by Zigjoy-US

Name of Product:
Zigjoy Toddler Sleep Sacks with Feet
Hazard:

The recalled sleep sacks violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 13, 2025
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Zigjoy-US by email at zjoy-us@outlook.com, or online at https://www.zigjoy.com/pages/zigjoy-sleep-sacks-recalled-due-to-risk-of-serious-injury-or-death-from-burn-hazard-violates-mandatory-standard-for-children-s-sleepwear-sold-on-amazon-by-zigjoy-us or www.zigjoy.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zigjoy-branded children’s one-piece sleep sacks with feet in blue with an excavator print or pink with a bunny print. The sleep sacks were sold in sizes S, M, and L. “100% cotton” and the garment size are printed on a sewn-in side seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the sleep sacks and contact Zigjoy-US for a full refund. Consumers should cut the sleep sacks in half, take a photo of the destroyed garments and email it to zjoy-us@outlook.com to receive the refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com and zigjoy.com from November 2023 through October 2025 for about $25.
Retailer:

Changzhoulongzhiyuedianzishangwuyouxiangongsi dba Zigjoy-US, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-091

Zigjoy Sleep Sacks with Feet Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear; Sold by Zigjoy-US

For lifesaving information:

