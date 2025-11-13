Zigjoy Sleep Sacks with Feet Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold by Zigjoy-US

The recalled sleep sacks violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death to children.
About 700
Zigjoy-US by email at zjoy-us@outlook.com, or online at https://www.zigjoy.com/pages/zigjoy-sleep-sacks-recalled-due-to-risk-of-serious-injury-or-death-from-burn-hazard-violates-mandatory-standard-for-children-s-sleepwear-sold-on-amazon-by-zigjoy-us or www.zigjoy.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zigjoy-branded children’s one-piece sleep sacks with feet in blue with an excavator print or pink with a bunny print. The sleep sacks were sold in sizes S, M, and L. “100% cotton” and the garment size are printed on a sewn-in side seam label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the sleep sacks and contact Zigjoy-US for a full refund. Consumers should cut the sleep sacks in half, take a photo of the destroyed garments and email it to zjoy-us@outlook.com to receive the refund.
None reported
Changzhoulongzhiyuedianzishangwuyouxiangongsi dba Zigjoy-US, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
