Umeyda Nightgowns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burns; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Umeyda Company

  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Baby Pink Stripe
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Baby Pink
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Black
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Blue Grey
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Dark Green
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Dark Pink
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Hot Pink
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Mint Green
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Purple
  • Recalled Umeyda Shortsleeve Nightgown – Red
  • Label on side seam of nightgown
Name of Product:
Umeyda Nightgowns
Hazard:

The recalled nightgowns violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Umeyda Company by email at ameyda123@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Umeyda children’s 100% cotton short-sleeve nightgowns. The nightgowns were sold in black, purple, mint green, baby pink, red, baby pink stripe, hot pink, dark pink, dark green and blue grey in children’s sizes 4-5T, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, 9-10 years, 11-12 years, and 13-14 years. The recalled nightgowns have a pocket and buttons down the dress front. The batch number, “Distributor: StreamBytes LLC” and “Made in Xing Tai He Bei China” are printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the nightgowns immediately and contact Umeyda Company for a full refund. Consumers should cut the nightgowns in half and email a photo of the destroyed garments to ameyda123@163.com to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the destroyed garments. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from June 2025 through October 2025 for about $19.
Retailer:

Xindu District Miuwola Clothing Store dba Umeyda Company, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-073

