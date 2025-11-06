The recalled nightgowns violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 200
Umeyda Company by email at ameyda123@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Umeyda children’s 100% cotton short-sleeve nightgowns. The nightgowns were sold in black, purple, mint green, baby pink, red, baby pink stripe, hot pink, dark pink, dark green and blue grey in children’s sizes 4-5T, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, 9-10 years, 11-12 years, and 13-14 years. The recalled nightgowns have a pocket and buttons down the dress front. The batch number, “Distributor: StreamBytes LLC” and “Made in Xing Tai He Bei China” are printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.
Consumers should stop using the nightgowns immediately and contact Umeyda Company for a full refund. Consumers should cut the nightgowns in half and email a photo of the destroyed garments to ameyda123@163.com to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the destroyed garments.
None reported
Xindu District Miuwola Clothing Store dba Umeyda Company, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.