Fossil Group Recalls Bracelet Sold with Skechers Jewelry Gift Sets Due to High Levels of Lead and Cadmium

The clasp on the braided black bracelet sold as part of the gift set contains high levels of lead and cadmium. Lead and cadmium are toxic and can cause adverse health effects in children.
About 260
Fossil Group at 800-842-8621 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, email at info@fgservices.com or online at www.fossilgroup.com/recalls/ or www.fossilgroup.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the braided black bracelet that is a part of the Skechers watch/bracelet gift set. The bracelet is black and features a braided pattern with a metal clasp on each end. The watch in the gift set has a code number “IF2812307” printed on the back of the watch as well as “Sketchers” and model number “SR9082”.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelet in the gift set, dispose of it in the trash and contact the website or store where purchased for a full refund of the gift set’s purchase price.
None reported
Fossil Partners, L.P. of Richardson, Texas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.