Fossil Group Recalls Bracelet Sold with Skechers Jewelry Gift Sets Due to High Levels of Lead and Cadmium

  • Recalled Skechers Jewelry Gift Set
  • Recalled Bracelet
  • Recalled Bracelet Clasp
  • Back of Watch in Recalled Skechers Jewelry Gift Set With Model Number and Code
Name of Product:
Bracelet sold with Skechers Watch and Jewelry Gift Sets
Hazard:

The clasp on the braided black bracelet sold as part of the gift set contains high levels of lead and cadmium. Lead and cadmium are toxic and can cause adverse health effects in children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 260

Consumer Contact

Fossil Group at 800-842-8621 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, email at info@fgservices.com or online at www.fossilgroup.com/recalls/ or www.fossilgroup.com and click on “Recalls”  for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the braided black bracelet that is a part of the Skechers watch/bracelet gift set. The bracelet is black and features a braided pattern with a metal clasp on each end. The watch in the gift set has a code number “IF2812307” printed on the back of the watch as well as “Sketchers” and model number “SR9082”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelet in the gift set, dispose of it in the trash and contact the website or store where purchased for a full refund of the gift set’s purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Skechers stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Watchstation.com and Skechers.com from August 2023 through January 2024 for about $45.
Manufacturer(s):
Fossil Group Inc., of Richardson, Texas
Importer(s):

Fossil Partners, L.P. of Richardson, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-151
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

