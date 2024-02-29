 Skip to main content

Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively by Liverpool Football Club

  • Recalled LFC Baby 2-Pack Sleep Suit
  • Recalled LFC Junior Short PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC Junior Red Long PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC Junior Gray Long PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC Junior Red/Gray Long PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC Junior Heart Long PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC 2-Pack Red & Gray Baby Sleep Suits
  • Recalled LFC 23/24 Home Baby PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC 23/24 Home Baby Sleep Suit
  • Recalled LFC 23/24 Away Sleepsuit
  • Recalled LFC 23/24 Home Junior PJ Set
  • Recalled LFC Juniors Short Pajama Set Charcoal Red
  • Recalled LFC Juniors Long Pajama Set Charcoal Red
  • Recalled LFC Blippi Long Pajamas
Name of Product:
Liverpool Football Club (L.F.C.) Children’s Pajamas
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 720

Consumer Contact

Liverpool Football Club at https://store.liverpoolfc.com/us-product-recall or visit https://store.liverpoolfc.com/ and click on "USA Product Recall" at the bottom of the page under the "Customer Service" section. Visit https://store.liverpoolfc.com/us-product-recall to request a phone call from the firm.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 17 styles of Liverpool Football Club-branded children’s pajamas (four sleepsuits and 13 pajama sets). The pajama sets were sold in sizes 9-12 Months, 12-18 Months, 18-24 Months, 3-4 Years, 5-6 Years, 7-8 Years, 9-10 Years, and 11-12 Years. The size and “L.F.C.” are printed on the red neck label. “L.F.C.”, the product code, “Made in China”, the fiber content, and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label. 

Product NameProduct CodeColorFabric content 
LFC Baby 2 Pack Sleep SuitA21RV01Navy/Gray; Red/Gray/White 100% Cotton
LFC Junior Short PJ SetA21PF13

Top: Gray/Red/Navy Blue/White;

Bottom: Red/Navy Blue

Top: 92% Cotton, 8% Polyester;

Bottom: 100% Cotton

LFC Junior Red Long PJ SetA21PF14

Top: Red/White;

Bottom: Red/White/Yellow

100% Cotton
LFC Junior Gray Long PJ SetA21PF16

Top: Gray/Pink/Red;

Bottom: Gray/Pink

98% Cotton, 2% Polyester
LFC Junior Striped Short PJ SetA21PF17

Top: Red/Gray/Blue/White;

Bottom: Gray/Red

98% Cotton, 2% Polyester
LFC Junior Short PJ SetA22PF15Gray/Red

Top: 95% Cotton, 5% Viscose;

Bottom: 100% Cotton

LFC Junior Red/Gray Long PJ SetA22PF16

Top: Gray/Red;

Bottom: Red/White

Top: 92% Cotton, 8% Polyester;

Bottom: 100% Cotton

LFC Junior Heart Long PJ SetA22PF19

Top: Red/White; 

Bottom: Gray/Red

Top: 100% Cotton;

Bottom: 98% Cotton, 2% Polyester

LFC 2 Pack Red & Gray Baby Sleep SuitsA22RV02Red/White100% Cotton
LFC 23/24 Home Baby PJ SetS23MN08Red/White100% Cotton
LFC 23/24 Home Baby Sleep SuitS23MN09Red/White100% Cotton
LFC 23/24 Away SleepsuitS23MN15Green/White/Black100% Cotton
LFC 23/24 Home Junior PJ SetS23TM04Red/White100% Cotton
LFC Juniors Short Pajama Set Charcoal RedA23TM33

Top: Red/Gray/White;

Bottom: Red/White

Top: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton;

Bottom: 100% Cotton

LFC Juniors Long Pajama Set Charcoal RedA23TM15

Top: Gray/Red

Bottom: Gray/White

Top: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton;

Bottom: 100% Cotton

LFC Juniors Long Pajama Set Charcoal RedA23TM16

Top: Gray/Red

Pants: Gray/White

Top: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton;

Bottom: 100% Cotton

LFC Blippi Long Pajamas A23BL13

Red/Orange/Blue/Yellow/

Black/White

100% Cotton
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Liverpool Football Club for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment using https://store.liverpoolfc.com/us-product-recall. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively on https://store.liverpoolfc.com from January 2022 through November 2023 for between $10 and $34.
Importer(s):

Liverpool Football Club, of United Kingdom (UK)

Manufactured In:
China, India, and Bangladesh
Recall number:
24-138

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

