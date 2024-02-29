Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively by Liverpool Football Club

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Recall Details
This recall involves 17 styles of Liverpool Football Club-branded children’s pajamas (four sleepsuits and 13 pajama sets). The pajama sets were sold in sizes 9-12 Months, 12-18 Months, 18-24 Months, 3-4 Years, 5-6 Years, 7-8 Years, 9-10 Years, and 11-12 Years. The size and “L.F.C.” are printed on the red neck label. “L.F.C.”, the product code, “Made in China”, the fiber content, and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.
|Product Name
|Product Code
|Color
|Fabric content
|LFC Baby 2 Pack Sleep Suit
|A21RV01
|Navy/Gray; Red/Gray/White
|100% Cotton
|LFC Junior Short PJ Set
|A21PF13
Top: Gray/Red/Navy Blue/White;
Bottom: Red/Navy Blue
Top: 92% Cotton, 8% Polyester;
Bottom: 100% Cotton
|LFC Junior Red Long PJ Set
|A21PF14
Top: Red/White;
Bottom: Red/White/Yellow
|100% Cotton
|LFC Junior Gray Long PJ Set
|A21PF16
Top: Gray/Pink/Red;
Bottom: Gray/Pink
|98% Cotton, 2% Polyester
|LFC Junior Striped Short PJ Set
|A21PF17
Top: Red/Gray/Blue/White;
Bottom: Gray/Red
|98% Cotton, 2% Polyester
|LFC Junior Short PJ Set
|A22PF15
|Gray/Red
Top: 95% Cotton, 5% Viscose;
Bottom: 100% Cotton
|LFC Junior Red/Gray Long PJ Set
|A22PF16
Top: Gray/Red;
Bottom: Red/White
Top: 92% Cotton, 8% Polyester;
Bottom: 100% Cotton
|LFC Junior Heart Long PJ Set
|A22PF19
Top: Red/White;
Bottom: Gray/Red
Top: 100% Cotton;
Bottom: 98% Cotton, 2% Polyester
|LFC 2 Pack Red & Gray Baby Sleep Suits
|A22RV02
|Red/White
|100% Cotton
|LFC 23/24 Home Baby PJ Set
|S23MN08
|Red/White
|100% Cotton
|LFC 23/24 Home Baby Sleep Suit
|S23MN09
|Red/White
|100% Cotton
|LFC 23/24 Away Sleepsuit
|S23MN15
|Green/White/Black
|100% Cotton
|LFC 23/24 Home Junior PJ Set
|S23TM04
|Red/White
|100% Cotton
|LFC Juniors Short Pajama Set Charcoal Red
|A23TM33
Top: Red/Gray/White;
Bottom: Red/White
Top: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton;
Bottom: 100% Cotton
|LFC Juniors Long Pajama Set Charcoal Red
|A23TM15
Top: Gray/Red
Bottom: Gray/White
Top: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton;
Bottom: 100% Cotton
|LFC Juniors Long Pajama Set Charcoal Red
|A23TM16
Top: Gray/Red
Pants: Gray/White
Top: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton;
Bottom: 100% Cotton
|LFC Blippi Long Pajamas
|A23BL13
Red/Orange/Blue/Yellow/
Black/White
|100% Cotton
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Liverpool Football Club for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment using https://store.liverpoolfc.com/us-product-recall. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Liverpool Football Club, of United Kingdom (UK)
