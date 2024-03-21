Culture Kings Recalls Sneaker Basel Magnetic Levitation Displays Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled displays, store them away and contact Culture Kings for a full refund. Consumers should keep the magnets at least six inches apart during handling. If the magnets come together, consumers should not attempt to separate them. Consumers will be asked to request free “Recalled Product” stickers for the magnets and to place a sticker on the metal side of each magnet, destroy the display by cutting the power cord, and upload a photo of the stickered magnets and destroyed display to https://www.recallrtr.com/sneakerdisplays. The magnets and sneaker display should be discarded after the refund is received.