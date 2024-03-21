 Skip to main content

Culture Kings Recalls Sneaker Basel Magnetic Levitation Displays Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

The sneaker display’s magnets can forcefully attract, break, splinter and emit sparks, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either accidentally or intentionally, the ingested magnets can attract each other and become lodged in the digestive system. This can lead to perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines that can lead to infection and death.

Dispose
Refund
March 21, 2024
About 4,300

Culture Kings toll-free at 888-520-1885 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT Sunday through Tuesday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. PT Wednesday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT on Fridays; email at sneakerdisplays@realtimeresults.net; or online at www.recallrtr.com/sneakerdisplays or at www.culturekings.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

This recall involves two models of Culture Kings’ Sneaker Basel Double Magnetic Levitation Displays used to showcase floating pairs of sneakers at home by consumers. Model CXF-22, Magnetic Levitation Sneaker Display 2, has a black or black/white color combination rectangular frame. Model CXF-24B, Stackable Magnetic Levitation Sneaker Display, has an uppercase I-shaped black frame. The displays have LED lighting and were sold with or without a remote control. Both models came with two magnets, counterweight beads and a power adaptor. The Culture Kings logo appears on the side of the display. Only displays that levitate two sneakers are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled displays, store them away and contact Culture Kings for a full refund. Consumers should keep the magnets at least six inches apart during handling. If the magnets come together, consumers should not attempt to separate them. Consumers will be asked to request free “Recalled Product” stickers for the magnets and to place a sticker on the metal side of each magnet, destroy the display by cutting the power cord, and upload a photo of the stickered magnets and destroyed display to https://www.recallrtr.com/sneakerdisplays. The magnets and sneaker display should be discarded after the refund is received.

The firm has received one report of an incident in the U.S. where the magnets collided and shattered during use, without injury. The firm has received seven reports of incidents in Australia where the magnets collided and shattered during use, including four minor injuries.

Online at culturekings.com from July 2020 through January 2023 for between $68 and $260.
Culture Kings USA Inc., of San Francisco, California

China
24-166
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

