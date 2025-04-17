The North Face Recalls Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The hook of one boot can catch on the lace of the other boot, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.
About 15,200 (In addition, about 5,900 were sold in Canada)
The North Face at 800 297-9150 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall_wshellistaV@thenorthface.com, or online at https://www.thenorthface.com/en-us/help/product-recall or at thenorthface.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The North Face Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots in sizes 5 through 11. The boots have traditional lace-up closures and The North Face logo embossed on the side and imprinted on the insole. The boots were sold in white with style number NF0A8ADB3IE, gray with style number NF0A8ADB5IF, tan with style number NF0A8ADBHFQ, and black with style number NF0A8ADBKT0. The style number is located on the label on the tongue of the boot.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact The North Face for instructions on how to return the boots, and receive a full refund in the original form of payment, a gift card, or via check if the purchase was made with cash. After contacting The North Face, consumers will receive a shipping label to return the boots free of charge.
The firm has received 28 reports of the top hook catching on the lace of the other boot, including 15 reports of minor injuries in the United States.
The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor LLC, of Denver, Colorado
