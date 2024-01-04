H.H. Brown Shoe Company Recalls Redeemer Work Boots Due to Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Redeemer DH 5379 Men’s 11” Waterproof Metguard Comp Toe Ropers Work Boots with manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23. They are pull-on boots with a brown leather upper decorated in a western style theme. They have a square toe, a one-inch heel, an EVA midsole and a metatarsal guard. The words “Phantom Rider” and “Non-Metallic Toe” are embossed in the outer side of the leather upper. The words “Puncture Resisting Sole” are embossed in the leather in the back of the boot. A black label stating “Waterproof” is sewn into a seam on the outer side of the boot. A white label on the inside of the boot includes the model number DH5379, the size and the manufacturing code. Only boots with manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23 are included in this recall.