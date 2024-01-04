H.H. Brown Shoe Company Recalls Redeemer Work Boots Due to Injury Hazard

The sole is not puncture-resistant, posing an injury hazard.
About 2,360
H.H. Brown Shoe Company at 800-441-4319 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email DH5379recall@hhbrown.com, or online at https://www.doublehboots.com/en/safetyrecall.html or https://www.doublehboots.com/ and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Redeemer DH 5379 Men’s 11” Waterproof Metguard Comp Toe Ropers Work Boots with manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23. They are pull-on boots with a brown leather upper decorated in a western style theme. They have a square toe, a one-inch heel, an EVA midsole and a metatarsal guard. The words “Phantom Rider” and “Non-Metallic Toe” are embossed in the outer side of the leather upper. The words “Puncture Resisting Sole” are embossed in the leather in the back of the boot. A black label stating “Waterproof” is sewn into a seam on the outer side of the boot. A white label on the inside of the boot includes the model number DH5379, the size and the manufacturing code. Only boots with manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23 are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact H.H. Brown Shoe Company for a prepaid shipping label to return the boots for a free replacement of Redeemer DH5379 Work Boots with puncture-resistant soles.
None reported
H.H. Brown Shoe Company Inc., of Greenwich, Connecticut
