H.H. Brown Shoe Company Recalls Redeemer Work Boots Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Redeemer DH 5379 Men’s 11” Waterproof Metguard Comp Toe Roper Work Boot
  • Inside label with model code and manufacturing code
Name of Product:
Redeemer Men’s Work Boot Model DH 5379
Hazard:

The sole is not puncture-resistant, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 04, 2024
Units:

About 2,360

Consumer Contact

H.H. Brown Shoe Company at 800-441-4319 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email DH5379recall@hhbrown.com, or online at https://www.doublehboots.com/en/safetyrecall.html or https://www.doublehboots.com/ and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Redeemer DH 5379 Men’s 11” Waterproof Metguard Comp Toe Ropers Work Boots with manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23. They are pull-on boots with a brown leather upper decorated in a western style theme. They have a square toe, a one-inch heel, an EVA midsole and a metatarsal guard. The words “Phantom Rider” and “Non-Metallic Toe” are embossed in the outer side of the leather upper. The words “Puncture Resisting Sole” are embossed in the leather in the back of the boot.  A black label stating “Waterproof” is sewn into a seam on the outer side of the boot. A white label on the inside of the boot includes the model number DH5379, the size and the manufacturing code. Only boots with manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23 are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact H.H. Brown Shoe Company for a prepaid shipping label to return the boots for a free replacement of Redeemer DH5379 Work Boots with puncture-resistant soles.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Shoe and workwear stores nationwide and online at doublehboots.com from February 2023 through October 2023 for about $190.
Importer(s):

H.H. Brown Shoe Company Inc., of Greenwich, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-072
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

