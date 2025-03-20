VC Group Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves 5,000 mAh wireless portable power banks for electronic charging of MagSafe compatible phones and earphones. "Velvet Caviar" is engraved on the front plate and printed on the bottom on the back with model number ZHX-PB21. The PO numbers 1 through 10 (PO-PP001 to PO-PP010) are marked on the back. Power Packs that do not have a PO number are also subject to this recall.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled power bank in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled power bank in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.