VC Group Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 89,500
Contact VC Group by email at recall@velvetcaviar.com, or online at https://velvetcaviar.com/pages/magsafe-battery-pack-recall or www.velvetcaviar.com and click on “Recalls” in the bottom banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 5,000 mAh wireless portable power banks for electronic charging of MagSafe compatible phones and earphones. "Velvet Caviar" is engraved on the front plate and printed on the bottom on the back with model number ZHX-PB21. The PO numbers 1 through 10 (PO-PP001 to PO-PP010) are marked on the back. Power Packs that do not have a PO number are also subject to this recall.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled power bank in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled power bank in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks and contact VC Group for a free replacement power bank. To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their power bank with the word “Recalled” written in permanent marker before uploading them to the firm’s website at https://velvetcaviar.com/pages/magsafe-battery-pack-recall. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.
The firm has received 19 reports of the product overheating or catching on fire, resulting in 10 minor injuries.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.