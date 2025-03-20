 Skip to main content

VC Group Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product:
VC Group MagSafe Wireless Power Pack Portable Power Banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 89,500

Consumer Contact

Contact VC Group by email at recall@velvetcaviar.com, or online at https://velvetcaviar.com/pages/magsafe-battery-pack-recall or www.velvetcaviar.com and click on “Recalls” in the bottom banner for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5,000 mAh wireless portable power banks for electronic charging of MagSafe compatible phones and earphones. "Velvet Caviar" is engraved on the front plate and printed on the bottom on the back with model number ZHX-PB21. The PO numbers 1 through 10 (PO-PP001 to PO-PP010) are marked on the back. Power Packs that do not have a PO number are also subject to this recall. 

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled power bank in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled power bank in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks and contact VC Group for a free replacement power bank. To receive a replacement, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their power bank with the word “Recalled” written in permanent marker before uploading them to the firm’s website at https://velvetcaviar.com/pages/magsafe-battery-pack-recall. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of the product overheating or catching on fire, resulting in 10 minor injuries.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at velvetcaviar.com and Amazon.com from November 2022 through October 2024 for about $65.
Manufacturer(s):
VC Group, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-190
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Sublue Mix Underwater Scooter in arctic white
Sublue Recalls Lithium-Ion Batteries Sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Recalled Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceiver (front)
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The metal contact in the switch mechanism of the Recon LT avalanche transceiver can corrode and cause the transceiver to malfunction. If this occurs, the device can turn off and make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche, which could result in serious injury or death.

Recalled OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers, models OSBSDD2 & OSBSDD
OdorStop Recalls Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers Due to Fire Hazard

The heat or ozone on-off switch can short circuit, resulting in arcing, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip
Fjorden iPhone Camera Grips Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on shop.fjorden.co by Fjorden Electra AS

The recalled camera grips violate the mandatory federal regulation for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because, when the product is dropped, the battery tray can separate from its compartment, making the lithium coin battery easily accessible by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Gray Digital Kitchen Scale
Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

