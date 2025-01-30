Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries, because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging, as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 349,500
Greater Goods toll-free at 866-991-0397 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@greatergoods.com, or online at www.greatergoods.com and click the recall banner at the top of the page or https://shop.greatergoods.com/pages/replaceyourbatterydoor for more information.
This recall involves Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scales, models: 0480, 0455, 0456, 0458, 0473, 0479, 0481, 0747, 0748, 0749, 0751, 0752, 0754.
They are labeled with a sticker with the brand and model printed on the back and come in gray, black, blue, green, pink, red, silver and white colors. The Greater Goods logo is located on the top of the front panel of the scale. The scales come with a lithium CR3032 coin battery pre-installed and a spare CR3032 battery in the packaging.
Consumers should immediately remove the battery in the digital kitchen scale and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Greater Goods for information on how to receive a free recall kit, which includes a new replacement battery door that can be secured to the scale, the required labeling, and an updated instruction manual. Greater Goods, Amazon and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Greater Goods LLC, of Saint Louis, Missouri
