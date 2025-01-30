 Skip to main content

Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

  • Recalled Gray Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Black Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Cherry Red Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Black Glass Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Silver Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Blue Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Mint Green Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Pink Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled White Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Green Digital Kitchen Scale
  • Recalled Digital Kitchen Scale Packaging – Back (Sticker color will match Scale color)
  • Recalled Digital Kitchen Scale Packaging – Front (Sticker color will match Scale color)
  • Recalled Digital Kitchen Scale without battery door - Bottom
  • Recalled Digital Kitchen Scale – Bottom
  • Recalled battery door and updated battery door
Name of Product:
Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scales
Hazard:

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries, because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging, as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 349,500

Consumer Contact

Greater Goods toll-free at 866-991-0397 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@greatergoods.com, or online at www.greatergoods.com and click the recall banner at the top of the page or https://shop.greatergoods.com/pages/replaceyourbatterydoor for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scales, models: 0480, 0455, 0456, 0458, 0473, 0479, 0481, 0747, 0748, 0749, 0751, 0752, 0754. 

They are labeled with a sticker with the brand and model printed on the back and come in gray, black, blue, green, pink, red, silver and white colors. The Greater Goods logo is located on the top of the front panel of the scale. The scales come with a lithium CR3032 coin battery pre-installed and a spare CR3032 battery in the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the battery in the digital kitchen scale and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Greater Goods for information on how to receive a free recall kit, which includes a new replacement battery door that can be secured to the scale, the required labeling, and an updated instruction manual. Greater Goods, Amazon and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

NoteButton cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon, Walmart and Greater Goods from May 2023 through September 2024 for about $10.
Importer(s):

Greater Goods LLC, of Saint Louis, Missouri 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-111

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Gray Digital Kitchen Scale
Greater Goods Recalls Digital Kitchen Scales Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled digital kitchen scales violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery provided with the product not in child resistant packaging as required by Reese’s Law. These violations pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled scales also do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled MS725dvn Specialty Printer
Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

A metal part inside the printer can dislodge, posing a risk of fire.

Recalled Charmast W1056 power banks (front view)
Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Battery, model BY8708-00
Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled HTRC C240 battery charger
HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; Manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co.

The chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, posing fire and burn hazards and risk of serious injury and death.

Recalled Yoto Mini Speaker
Yoto Reannounces Recall of Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; New Full Battery Replacement Kit Now Available

The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product