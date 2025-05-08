Xylolin Peg Doll Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Babywants

The peg dolls’ spherical ends can block the child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.
About 3,400
Babywants by email at recall@twoodtoy.com or online at www.xylolintoys.com/pages/recall-page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Xylolin peg doll with pedestal sets. The toy sets consist of nine rainbow-colored peg dolls in various sizes and a natural wood-colored base that has holes to match with the size of the peg dolls. “Model SD13” is printed on a white label on the side of the product packaging.
Consumers should take the product away from children immediately, dispose of the product and send a picture to Babywants for a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Taizhoushi Ermu Jinchukou Co., Ltd., dba Babywants, and owner of the Xylolin brand, of China
