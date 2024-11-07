 Skip to main content

Wolf Appliance Recalls Dual Fuel Ranges with Infrared Griddles Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Name of Product:
Wolf Dual Fuel ranges with infrared griddles
Hazard:

The range can short-circuit if liquids boil over or are spilled and turn on the griddle unexpectedly, posing a burn and fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 07, 2024
Units:

About 44,000 (In addition, about 1,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Wolf Appliance at 800-200-7820 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by e-mail at support@wolfappliance.com, or online at www.wolfappliance.com/recall or www.subzero-wolf.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the website for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Wolf Dual Fuel ranges with infrared griddles. The range is stainless steel and was sold in models measuring 36 inches, 48 inches and 60 inches wide with an oven door panel in white, black or stainless steel. The serial and model numbers are printed on the rating plate underneath the top of the oven. The recalled ranges have serial numbers from 18517201 to 18868311. Within the serial range, the following model numbers are included:

NameModel
36” Dual Fuel Range—4 Burners and Infrared Griddle

DF36450G/BK/P

DF36450G/BK/P/LP

DF36450G/S/P

DF36450G/S/P/LP

DF36450G/WH/P

48” Dual Fuel Range—4 Burners and Infrared Griddle

DF48450DG/BK/P

DF48450DG/S/P

DF48450DG/S/P/LP

DF48450DG/WH/P

48” Dual Fuel Range—4 Burners, Infrared

Charbroiler and Infrared Griddle

DF48450CG/BK/P

DF48450CG/BK/P/LP

DF48450CG/S/P

DF48450CG/S/P/LP

DF48450CG/WH/P

48” Dual Fuel Range—6 Burners and Infrared Griddle

DF48650G/BK/P

DF48650G/BK/P/LP

DF48650G/S/P

DF48650G/S/P/LP

DF48650G/WH/P

DF48650G/WH/P/LP

60” Dual Fuel Range—6 Burners and Infrared Griddle

DF60650DG/BK/P  

DF60650DG/BK/P/LP  

DF60650DG/S/P

DF60650DG/S/P/LP

60” Dual Fuel Range—6 Burners, Infrared

Charbroiler and Infrared Griddle

DF60650CG/BK/P

DF60650CG/S/P

DF60650CG/S/P/LP

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges and contact Wolf Appliance to schedule a free repair in their home.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 36 reports of griddles turning on. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Home appliance stores nationwide from August 2020 through September 2024 for between $12,500 and $23,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Wolf Appliance Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-034
