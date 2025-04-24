Window Roll Up Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on SHEIN.com by LuckupShein

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.
About 545
LuckupShein by email at luckupshein@163.com, or online at http://luckupshein.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LuckupShein window roll up shades. The shades were sold in white, gray and black, and in sizes ranging between 20 and 44 inches wide and 72 inches high. “Desheng” is printed on the label on the top of valance cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window shades, cut the operating cord and contact LuckupShein to receive a free repair, consisting of a replacement operating cord device. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord cut to luckupshein@163.com. Once the firm receives the picture of the product with the original cord cut, consumers will be sent a replacement operating cord wand device with installation instructions.
None reported
LuckUpShein, of China
