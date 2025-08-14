 Skip to main content

Werner Recalls 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Werner 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladder with location of product label and attached black rope
  • Recalled Werner 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladder label
Name of Product:
Werner 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders
Hazard:

The ladders’ locking mechanism can jam and not fully lock into place, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 122,250

Consumer Contact

Werner toll-free at 888-624-1907 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ladder@realtimeresults.net, or online at http://www.wernerco.com/recalls or at www.wernerco.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Werner 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro multi-purpose ladder. The ladders were sold in silver with a blue top and a blue label on the side rail.  The label includes an oval containing the word “Werner” next to the words “MULTI MAX PRO” along with the size and model number ALMP-20IAA or ALMP-24IAA. The ladders also have a long black rope in the back section.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and contact Werner to receive a full refund. Consumers should register at http://www.wernerco.com/recalls to receive details on how to dispose of the recalled ladder. Once disposal is complete, Werner will issue a full refund in the form of a check.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 18 reports of falls, including 14 reports of injuries resulting in bruising, lacerations, head injuries and fractures to the wrist, leg and ribs.

Sold At:
Home Depot stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com from November 2021 through February 2024 with average prices between $200 and $281.
Importer(s):

Werner Co., of Itasca, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-431
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

