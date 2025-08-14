Werner Recalls 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders Due to Fall Hazard

The ladders’ locking mechanism can jam and not fully lock into place, posing a fall hazard.
About 122,250
Werner toll-free at 888-624-1907 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ladder@realtimeresults.net, or online at http://www.wernerco.com/recalls or at www.wernerco.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Werner 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro multi-purpose ladder. The ladders were sold in silver with a blue top and a blue label on the side rail. The label includes an oval containing the word “Werner” next to the words “MULTI MAX PRO” along with the size and model number ALMP-20IAA or ALMP-24IAA. The ladders also have a long black rope in the back section.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and contact Werner to receive a full refund. Consumers should register at http://www.wernerco.com/recalls to receive details on how to dispose of the recalled ladder. Once disposal is complete, Werner will issue a full refund in the form of a check.
The firm has received 18 reports of falls, including 14 reports of injuries resulting in bruising, lacerations, head injuries and fractures to the wrist, leg and ribs.
Werner Co., of Itasca, Illinois
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.