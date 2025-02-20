Walmart Recalls Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The electric scooters’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat, smoke, melt and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards, posing a risk of serious injury and death.
About 17,970
Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day or online at www.walmart.com/help. For additional information about the recall, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club. The electric scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries. They were sold in black or silver colors. “SWAGGER 5” is printed in large lettering on the stem of the handlebars. The lithium-ion battery is located beneath the scooter deck. The model numbers are SWGR5-V2-SLV, SWGR5-V2-2, SG5 Boost, SG-5S, 96262-2, 96262-9, SG-5S, and 96560-2. The model numbers are affixed to the side of the scooter deck.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
The manufacturer, Swagtron, of South Bend, Indiana, has not been responsive to CPSC’s request for information about this product or to CPSC’s request for a recall. However, Walmart as the retailer has agreed to recall electric scooters that were purchased at Walmart or Sam’s Club either at its stores or on its websites.
Consumers should immediately stop using and charging the recalled electric scooters, cut the throttle cord, and dispose of the entire product following local and state hazardous waste disposal procedures. Consumers who purchased their electric scooters from Walmart or Sam’s Club will receive an email with instructions on how to receive a full refund.
There have been seven reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the electric scooters overheating, smoking, melting or igniting, with one ignition resulting in a fire, causing a burn injury and substantial property damage to a residential apartment building.
Walmart, of Bentonville, Arkansas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.