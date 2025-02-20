Walmart Recalls Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Description:

This recall involves SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club. The electric scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries. They were sold in black or silver colors. “SWAGGER 5” is printed in large lettering on the stem of the handlebars. The lithium-ion battery is located beneath the scooter deck. The model numbers are SWGR5-V2-SLV, SWGR5-V2-2, SG5 Boost, SG-5S, 96262-2, 96262-9, SG-5S, and 96560-2. The model numbers are affixed to the side of the scooter deck.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

The manufacturer, Swagtron, of South Bend, Indiana, has not been responsive to CPSC’s request for information about this product or to CPSC’s request for a recall. However, Walmart as the retailer has agreed to recall electric scooters that were purchased at Walmart or Sam’s Club either at its stores or on its websites.