Vornado Air Recalls VH2 Whole Room Heaters Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled VH2Whole Room Heater
  • Silver rating label on the underside of the heater
Name of Product:
VH2 Whole Room Heaters
Hazard:

The power cord can partially detach from the heater enclosure, which can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 7,780

Consumer Contact

Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at vh2recall@vornado.com or online at www.vornado.com/recalls/vh2 or www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage to check if your heater is included in the recall. 

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters with a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code and “TYPE VH2” printed on the silver rating label on the underside of the heater. The heaters are off white and have thermostatic temperature control, automatic or continuous fan operation and two heat settings. “Vornado” with a red “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. Only units with a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code are included in this recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado to confirm that their product is part of the recall and receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement heater.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $90.
Manufacturer(s):
Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-093
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

