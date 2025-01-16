Vornado Air Recalls VH2 Whole Room Heaters Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The power cord can partially detach from the heater enclosure, which can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards.
About 7,780
Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at vh2recall@vornado.com or online at www.vornado.com/recalls/vh2 or www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage to check if your heater is included in the recall.
Recall Details
The recall involves Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters with a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code and “TYPE VH2” printed on the silver rating label on the underside of the heater. The heaters are off white and have thermostatic temperature control, automatic or continuous fan operation and two heat settings. “Vornado” with a red “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. Only units with a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado to confirm that their product is part of the recall and receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement heater.
None reported
