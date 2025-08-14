 Skip to main content

Viewrail Recalls Electronic LED Modules used with Floating Stairs and Rails Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled LED module
  • The recalled module is located inside the metal tubing supporting the stairs
Name of Product:
Electronic LED modules used on Floating Stairs and Rails
Hazard:

The LED module can overheat, causing it to melt, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 2,720

Consumer Contact

Viewrail toll-free at (888) 500-2151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@viewrail.com, or online at https://www.viewrail.com/recall or https://www.viewrail.com/support and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves an electronic module for LEDs used to control lighting with floating stairs and rails. The module is located inside the metal stringer tube on the back of the stairs. The module is rectangular and white in color with model number “E2-WR” located on the front. The modules are accessories that came with the floating stairs and/or rails with LED lighting when requested by consumers.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Viewrail to schedule an appointment for a technician to come to their residence and replace the module free of charge. 

Alternatively, consumers can request a refund for the module only in the form of a refund check. Consumers will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or the sales price for the module if no receipt is provided.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports  of modules overheating or melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Viewrail.com from August 2023 through June 2025 for about $80.
Importer(s):

Viewrail, of Goshen, Indiana

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-436
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank Model 2G520
ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Waymeet

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled LED module
Viewrail Recalls Electronic LED Modules used with Floating Stairs and Rails Due to Fire Hazard

The LED module can overheat, causing it to melt, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Altafit af28 Smartwatch
Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Recalled Pet Zone Laser Pointer and LED Ball Pet Toys
Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries as required by Reese’s Law because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. Swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (packaging)
iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Tomauri

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite while charging, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084; UPC # 193175488718)
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard

The wires in the power station’s AC outlet receptacles are reversed when the product is in Emergency Power Supply (“EPS”) mode, posing a shock hazard to consumers operating the power station.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product