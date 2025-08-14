Viewrail Recalls Electronic LED Modules used with Floating Stairs and Rails Due to Fire Hazard

The LED module can overheat, causing it to melt, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,720
Viewrail toll-free at (888) 500-2151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@viewrail.com, or online at https://www.viewrail.com/recall or https://www.viewrail.com/support and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves an electronic module for LEDs used to control lighting with floating stairs and rails. The module is located inside the metal stringer tube on the back of the stairs. The module is rectangular and white in color with model number “E2-WR” located on the front. The modules are accessories that came with the floating stairs and/or rails with LED lighting when requested by consumers.
Consumers should contact Viewrail to schedule an appointment for a technician to come to their residence and replace the module free of charge.
Alternatively, consumers can request a refund for the module only in the form of a refund check. Consumers will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or the sales price for the module if no receipt is provided.
The firm has received 20 reports of modules overheating or melting. No injuries have been reported.
Viewrail, of Goshen, Indiana
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.