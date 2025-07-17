VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using e-bikes with the recalled lithium-ion batteries and contact VIVI to receive a free replacement battery and battery charger. Consumers must dispose of the recalled battery at a household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or follow the instructions of their municipality and confirm that this was done by sending an email to vivirecall@163.com.

Note: Do not throw the recalled lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal HHW collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to an HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it doesn’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.