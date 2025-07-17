 Skip to main content

VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI

  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number C26
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number MT20
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number Z3
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number M026SH
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number H6
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number H7
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number MT26H
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number 26LGB
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number M026TGB
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number MT26G
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number FM20
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number F20
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number S3
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number Z1
  • Affected VIVI e-bike model number Z2
  • Affected VIVI e-bike models label (located on the frame of e-bikes sold in 2022 and after)
  • Recalled VIVI e-bike 36-volt lithium-ion battery number label (located on the top or bottom of the battery casing depending on the battery model)
Name of Product:
36-volt lithium-ion batteries used with VIVI E-bikes
Hazard:

The recalled lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 17, 2025
Units:

About 24,000

Consumer Contact

VIVI toll-free at 800-375-6103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://viviebikes.com/pages/recall or https://viviebikes.com and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 36-volt lithium-ion rechargeable batteries included with certain “VIVI” brand e-bikes. E-bike model information can be found on a consumer’s sales order documentation and on certain bicycle frames. Battery model information is located on the battery itself. “VIVI is printed on the bicycle downtube.

The following e-bike model numbers and battery model numbers are included in this recall:

Affected E-Bike Model NumberRecalled Battery Model Number
C26WT0261, 36V-8AH-288WH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, SKD015, EB3608C0B
MT20WT0261, SKD014, ZBL-36V10.4Ah LH
Z3TCRFD111005YY
M026SH36V-8Ah-288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh ZK, EB360817E, SKD036008016A
H6EB3610D0B, ZBL-36V10Ah, SKD011, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh, SKD036010003A
H7EB3610C5B, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh
MT26HZBL-36V8Ah ZK
26LGBEB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH,  ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
M026TGBEB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH,  ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
MT26GEB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH,  ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
FM20WT0289, EB3608B2S, 36V-8AH-288WH
F2036V-8AH-288WH, EB3608B4S
S3TCRFD021004006, TCRFD031004006, TTTT07F01, TCRFD181004JB, TCRFD011004JB, TC-TT011005B
Z1TT09F01
Z2TT09F01

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using e-bikes with the recalled lithium-ion batteries and contact VIVI to receive a free replacement battery and battery charger. Consumers must dispose of the recalled battery at a household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or follow the instructions of their municipality and confirm that this was done by sending an email to vivirecall@163.com.

Note: Do not throw the recalled lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal HHW collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to an HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it doesn’t, contact your municipality for further guidance. 

Incidents/Injuries:

VIVI is aware of 14 reports of incidents of batteries overheating, including three reports of fires. No injuries reported.

Sold At:
Bikes with the recalled batteries were sold online at amazon.com, walmart.com, ebay.com, viviebikes.com, wish.com, sears.com, wayfair.com and aliexpress.com from December 2020 through November 2023 for between $365 and $950.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Plenty Bicycle Co., Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Shenzhen Binxin Household Co., Ltd., d/b/a VIVI E-bikes, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-391

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Affected VIVI e-bike model number C26
VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI

The recalled lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled SPPTTY Kids 14-inch Bicycle in Pink
SPPTTY Kids Bicycles Recalled Due to Risk of Death or Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold at Walmart by Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology

Multiple components of the children’s bicycles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. In addition, the black paint on the bicycle pumps contains lead that exceeds the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Momentum Vida E+ E-Bike (metallic green)
Giant Bicycle Recalls Momentum Vida E+ E-Bikes Due to Crash Hazard

The fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack, break or separate during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Jeriflyer pool drain cover
Jeriflyer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Junjuanshop

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled 509 Tactical 3.0 Youth Helmet
509 Recalls Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets fail to provide sufficient protection in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Bell Sports Bicycle Helmet, Model B0494Y
Bell Sports Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product