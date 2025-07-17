VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI

The recalled lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 24,000
VIVI toll-free at 800-375-6103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://viviebikes.com/pages/recall or https://viviebikes.com and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 36-volt lithium-ion rechargeable batteries included with certain “VIVI” brand e-bikes. E-bike model information can be found on a consumer’s sales order documentation and on certain bicycle frames. Battery model information is located on the battery itself. “VIVI is printed on the bicycle downtube.
The following e-bike model numbers and battery model numbers are included in this recall:
|Affected E-Bike Model Number
|Recalled Battery Model Number
|C26
|WT0261, 36V-8AH-288WH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, SKD015, EB3608C0B
|MT20
|WT0261, SKD014, ZBL-36V10.4Ah LH
|Z3
|TCRFD111005YY
|M026SH
|36V-8Ah-288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh ZK, EB360817E, SKD036008016A
|H6
|EB3610D0B, ZBL-36V10Ah, SKD011, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh, SKD036010003A
|H7
|EB3610C5B, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh
|MT26H
|ZBL-36V8Ah ZK
|26LGB
|EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
|M026TGB
|EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
|MT26G
|EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
|FM20
|WT0289, EB3608B2S, 36V-8AH-288WH
|F20
|36V-8AH-288WH, EB3608B4S
|S3
|TCRFD021004006, TCRFD031004006, TTTT07F01, TCRFD181004JB, TCRFD011004JB, TC-TT011005B
|Z1
|TT09F01
|Z2
|TT09F01
Consumers should immediately stop using e-bikes with the recalled lithium-ion batteries and contact VIVI to receive a free replacement battery and battery charger. Consumers must dispose of the recalled battery at a household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or follow the instructions of their municipality and confirm that this was done by sending an email to vivirecall@163.com.
Note: Do not throw the recalled lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal HHW collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to an HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it doesn’t, contact your municipality for further guidance.
VIVI is aware of 14 reports of incidents of batteries overheating, including three reports of fires. No injuries reported.
