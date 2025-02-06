UVIPC Baby Gates Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Xianshengyouli

The recalled baby gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. For the versions with a pet door, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening and, for the other versions that are adjustable, a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall. These violations pose an entrapment hazard to children.
About 1,500
Xianshengyouli collect at 626-529-6048 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at xianshengyouli@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves UVIPC Baby Gates. The pressure-mounted gates open both inward and outward. They are made of steel and ABS plastic and were sold in white and black colors. There are four different versions of the gate. One version has a secondary pet door, and measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 57.5 inches to 74.5 inches. The second version has a secondary pet door, and measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 73 inches to 81 inches. The third version measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 30 inches to 63.5 inches. The fourth version measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 57.5 inches to 74.5 inches. All versions come with four 3.93-4-inch screws and two 3-inch screws. All versions are labeled with model number W046 on the product’s tracking label.
Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Xianshengyouli via email at xianshengyouli@outlook.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit proof of destruction to obtain a full refund. Xianshengyouli and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Rainbow Trade (HK) Co. Limited, of Hong Kong
Shangchengxianxianshengyouliguojimaoyishanghang, dba Xianshengyouli Storefront, of China
