 Skip to main content

UVIPC Baby Gates Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Xianshengyouli

  • Recalled UVPIC Baby Gate with Pet Door
  • Recalled UVPIC Baby Gate with Pet Door
  • Recalled UVPIC Baby Gate
  • Recalled UVPIC Baby Gate
Name of Product:
UVIPC Baby Gates
Hazard:

The recalled baby gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. For the versions with a pet door, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening and, for the other versions that are adjustable, a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall. These violations pose an entrapment hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 1,500

Consumer Contact

Xianshengyouli collect at 626-529-6048 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at xianshengyouli@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves UVIPC Baby Gates. The pressure-mounted gates open both inward and outward. They are made of steel and ABS plastic and were sold in white and black colors. There are four different versions of the gate. One version has a secondary pet door, and measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 57.5 inches to 74.5 inches. The second version has a secondary pet door, and measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 73 inches to 81 inches. The third version measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 30 inches to 63.5 inches. The fourth version measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 57.5 inches to 74.5 inches. All versions come with four 3.93-4-inch screws and two 3-inch screws. All versions are labeled with model number W046 on the product’s tracking label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Xianshengyouli via email at xianshengyouli@outlook.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit proof of destruction to obtain a full refund. Xianshengyouli and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
http://www.amazon.com from November 2022 through September 2024 for between $186 and $230.
Importer(s):

Rainbow Trade (HK) Co. Limited, of Hong Kong

Retailer:

Shangchengxianxianshengyouliguojimaoyishanghang, dba Xianshengyouli Storefront, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-122

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Green Sunkids Factory Sling Carrier
Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Sling Carriers; Sold on Temu.com by Sunkids Factory

The recalled sling carriers violate the federal safety regulations for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. 

Recalled UVPIC Baby Gate with Pet Door
UVIPC Baby Gates Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Xianshengyouli

The recalled baby gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. For the versions with a pet door, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening and, for the other versions that are adjustable, a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall. These violations pose an entrapment hazard to children.

Recalled Yaomiao Unicorn Children’s Jewelry Set
Yaomiao Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by LordRoads

The recalled jewelry sets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Inclusive Orbit merry-go-round
BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard

The space between the rotating platform and the stationary outer rim can leave a gap that narrows too much, posing a crushing hazard to children.

Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (front view)
GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled Melii Baby Silicone Spoons (3-Pack)
Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for Babies Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Imported by Melii Baby

The silicone spoon can break apart while in use, posing a choking hazard to babies.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product