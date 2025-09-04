 Skip to main content

URMYWO Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Pomona

  • Recalled URMYWO Baby Lounger – Grey Feather
  • Tracking label located on side of recalled baby lounger
  • Label with “URMYWO” brand name on side of recalled baby lounger
Name of Product:
URMYWO Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 04, 2025
Units:

About 23,000

Consumer Contact

Pomona via email at urmyworecall@yundnetwork.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves URMYWO baby loungers in the style “grey feather.” The baby loungers are made of a gray cloth cover printed with feathers with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers. “URMYWO” and “Model No: UMCZC01AE” are printed on labels located on the side of the lounger.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact Pomona for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby loungers and the sleeping pad and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to urmyworecall@outlook.com to obtain a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from January 2024 through April 2025 for between $30 and $50.
Retailer:

Dong Guan Bo Mo Na Ke Ji You Xian Gong Si, of China, doing business as Pomona

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-456

