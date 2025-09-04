URMYWO Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Pomona

The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
This recall involves URMYWO baby loungers in the style “grey feather.” The baby loungers are made of a gray cloth cover printed with feathers with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers. “URMYWO” and “Model No: UMCZC01AE” are printed on labels located on the side of the lounger.
Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact Pomona for a full refund. Consumers should remove the sleeping pad, cut up the sides of the baby loungers and the sleeping pad and email a photo of the destroyed lounger to urmyworecall@outlook.com to obtain a full refund.
Dong Guan Bo Mo Na Ke Ji You Xian Gong Si, of China, doing business as Pomona
