TravisMathew Recalls Women’s Sweatshirts and Men’s and Women’s Hoodies Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulation for Clothing

Name of Product:
TravisMathew Women’s Sweatshirts and Women’s and Men’s Hoodies
Hazard:

The recalled sweatshirts and hoodies violate the federal flammability standard for clothing, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 59,450

Consumer Contact

TravisMathew toll-free at 877-969-1952  from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@travismathew.com, or online at https://www.travismathew.com/recallnotice  or www.travismathew.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page under Customer Support for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TravisMathew adult women’s half-zip sweatshirts and women’s and men’s full-zip and no-zip hoodies in various colors and styles, including: women’s Chance Encounter Half-Zip Sweatshirts (Heather Copen Blue, Heather Mauve Shadows), women’s Save the Day Half-Zip Sweatshirts (Heather Natural, Heather Winetasting), women’s Off Script Zip-Up Hoodies (Heather Light Gray, Heather Crown Blue), men’s Cloud Hoodies (LAD Black, NYY Heather Gray, BRS Heather Gray, CHC Heather Gray, USC Black, USC Heather Gray), men’s In the Rain Hoodies (Black, Heather Gray), men’s Cloud Hoodie 2.0s (Black, Moonbeam, Dark Olive, Ash Blue, Mood Indigo), and men’s Abject Lesson Hoodies (Black, Heather Gray). Some of the hoodies have sports, brands or beer company logos. They were sold in sizes S to XXL. A neck label lists “TRAVISMATHEW”, the size, and “MADE IN PERU”. The front of the side-seam label lists the fiber content, “RN123280”, “CA07099” and “MADE IN PERU”. The back of the side seam label lists washing instructions and batch code information.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled garments immediately and contact TravisMathew for a full refund or store credit for the original purchase price. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment and sewn-in garment tag to info@travismathew.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will receive a full refund or store credit at the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
TravisMathew and independent clothing and golf course stores nationwide and online at TravisMathew.com and other websites from January 2024 through October 2024 for between $130 and $180.
Importer(s):

TravisMathew LLC, of Huntington Beach, California

Manufactured In:
Peru
Recall number:
25-118

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

