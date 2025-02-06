TravisMathew Recalls Women’s Sweatshirts and Men’s and Women’s Hoodies Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulation for Clothing

The recalled sweatshirts and hoodies violate the federal flammability standard for clothing, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 59,450
TravisMathew toll-free at 877-969-1952 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@travismathew.com, or online at https://www.travismathew.com/recallnotice or www.travismathew.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page under Customer Support for more information.
This recall involves TravisMathew adult women’s half-zip sweatshirts and women’s and men’s full-zip and no-zip hoodies in various colors and styles, including: women’s Chance Encounter Half-Zip Sweatshirts (Heather Copen Blue, Heather Mauve Shadows), women’s Save the Day Half-Zip Sweatshirts (Heather Natural, Heather Winetasting), women’s Off Script Zip-Up Hoodies (Heather Light Gray, Heather Crown Blue), men’s Cloud Hoodies (LAD Black, NYY Heather Gray, BRS Heather Gray, CHC Heather Gray, USC Black, USC Heather Gray), men’s In the Rain Hoodies (Black, Heather Gray), men’s Cloud Hoodie 2.0s (Black, Moonbeam, Dark Olive, Ash Blue, Mood Indigo), and men’s Abject Lesson Hoodies (Black, Heather Gray). Some of the hoodies have sports, brands or beer company logos. They were sold in sizes S to XXL. A neck label lists “TRAVISMATHEW”, the size, and “MADE IN PERU”. The front of the side-seam label lists the fiber content, “RN123280”, “CA07099” and “MADE IN PERU”. The back of the side seam label lists washing instructions and batch code information.
Consumers should stop using the recalled garments immediately and contact TravisMathew for a full refund or store credit for the original purchase price. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment and sewn-in garment tag to info@travismathew.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will receive a full refund or store credit at the purchase price.
TravisMathew LLC, of Huntington Beach, California
