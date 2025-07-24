Transpro US Recalls Electric Scooters with Unauthorized Lithium-Ion Battery UL Certification Labels Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; $200,000 in Property Damage Reported

The recalled scooters can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury and death. They were sold with unauthorized lithium-ion battery UL certification labels.
700 units
Transpro toll-free at 888-616-0328 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@transprous.com, or online at https://transprous.com/recall-escooters or https://transprous.com and click on “RECALL” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Transpro brand A3 Hub Motor, A11F Spark, and R1 Commuter electric scooters. The scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries. They were sold in black or gray colors. The lithium-ion battery is located beneath the scooter deck. The model names and numbers are affixed to the bottom of the scooter deck.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using and charging the recalled scooters and contact Transpro to receive a full refund or a free replacement scooter. Visit https://transprous.com/recall-escooters for instructions to disable the scooter. Consumers will need to submit their information through an online claim form or by email and will need to submit evidence of product destruction with their claim. Consumers should dispose of the entire scooter following local and state hazardous waste disposal procedures. Transpro is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Transpro US Inc. has received one report of a scooter catching fire, causing at least $200,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Transpro US Inc., of Paterson, New Jersey
