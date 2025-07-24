Transpro US Recalls Electric Scooters with Unauthorized Lithium-Ion Battery UL Certification Labels Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; $200,000 in Property Damage Reported

Description:

This recall involves Transpro brand A3 Hub Motor, A11F Spark, and R1 Commuter electric scooters. The scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries. They were sold in black or gray colors. The lithium-ion battery is located beneath the scooter deck. The model names and numbers are affixed to the bottom of the scooter deck.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.