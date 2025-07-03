Trane Recalls Gas/Electric Packaged Units Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

The fuel gas valve can open unexpectedly, allowing a gas leak and posing a fire hazard.
About 4,790
Both Trane and American Standard toll-free at 800-889-0129 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at https://www.trane.com/residential/gas-electric-packaged-unit-recall/ or www.trane.com/residential and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information, or at https://www.americanstandardair.com/gas-electric-packaged-unit-recall/ and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves five different models of Gas/Electric Packaged Units sold under Trane and American Standard brand names. The model and serial number ranges can be found on the outside of the back of the unit. Trane or American Standard is printed on the front of the units.
|MODEL NUMBER
|SERIAL NUMBER RANGE
|4YCZ5024F1060A
|24061381FA – 24453189FA
|4YCZ5036F1070A
|24013024FA – 24482966FA
|4YCZ5036F1090A
|24061367FA – 24442702FA
|4YCZ5048E1090A
|24061326FA – 24492348FA
|4YCZ5048E1115A
|24106164FA – 24415095FA
Consumers should immediately stop using the heating mode of the recalled units and contact their dealer who installed the unit to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, by replacing the ignition board of the unit. Consumers with Trane products can locate their nearest dealer at www.trane.com/residential/en/dealer-locator/. Consumers with American Standard products can locate their nearest dealer at www.americanstandardair.com/find-your-dealer/. Consumers can also contact Trane or American Standard directly for support.
The firm has received one report of gas leaking from the recalled two-stage gas furnace/air conditioners. No injuries have been reported.
