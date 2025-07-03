 Skip to main content

Trane Recalls Gas/Electric Packaged Units Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

  • Recalled American Standard Gas /Electric Packaged Unit
  • Recalled Trane Two-Stage Gas /Electric Packaged Unit
  • Recalled Two-Stage Gas /Electric Packaged Unit
  • Model and serial number location
Name of Product:
Trane and American Standard Gas/Electric Packaged Units
Hazard:

The fuel gas valve can open unexpectedly, allowing a gas leak and posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 4,790

Consumer Contact

Both Trane and American Standard toll-free at 800-889-0129 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at https://www.trane.com/residential/gas-electric-packaged-unit-recall/ or www.trane.com/residential and click  on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information, or at https://www.americanstandardair.com/gas-electric-packaged-unit-recall/ and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves five different models of Gas/Electric Packaged Units sold under Trane and American Standard brand names. The model and serial number ranges can be found on the outside of the back of the unit. Trane or American Standard is printed on the front of the units.

MODEL NUMBER SERIAL NUMBER RANGE 
4YCZ5024F1060A 24061381FA – 24453189FA 
4YCZ5036F1070A 24013024FA – 24482966FA 
4YCZ5036F1090A 24061367FA – 24442702FA 
4YCZ5048E1090A 24061326FA – 24492348FA 
4YCZ5048E1115A 24106164FA – 24415095FA
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the heating mode of the recalled units and contact their dealer who installed the unit to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, by replacing the ignition board of the unit. Consumers with Trane products can locate their nearest dealer at www.trane.com/residential/en/dealer-locator/. Consumers with American Standard products can locate their nearest dealer at www.americanstandardair.com/find-your-dealer/. Consumers can also contact Trane or American Standard directly for support. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of gas leaking from the recalled two-stage gas furnace/air conditioners. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
HVAC distributors and dealers nationwide from January 2024 through March 2025 for between $8,250 and $12,900.
Manufacturer(s):
Trane U.S. Inc., of Davidson, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
25-369
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

