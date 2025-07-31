 Skip to main content

Tegu Recalls Magnetic Floating Stackers Toys Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toy Magnets

  • Recalled Magnetic Floating Stackers toy, model STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow)
  • Recalled Magnetic Floating Stackers toy, model STA-BTP-806T (Big Top)
Name of Product:
Magnetic Floating Stackers toys
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic floating stackers toys violate the mandatory standard for toy magnets because they contain magnets that can loosen and detach from the toy, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 31, 2025
Units:

22,850 (In addition, about 1,977 in Canada and about 190 in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Tegu toll-free at 877-Tegu-Toy (877-834-8869) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@tegu.com, or online at https://tegu.com/pages/recall or www.tegu.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers with model numbers STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow) and STA-BTP-806T (Big Top). The wooden toys consist of a wooden base, six stacking pieces of various colors, two posts, and two figures on top, which all connect with magnets. There are no markings on the products.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the product away from children immediately and contact Tegu for instructions on receiving a free replacement stacker toy.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 31 reports of magnets separating from the toy stacker. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Toy, children’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at Tegu.com and Amazon.com from August 2018 through April 2025 for about $40.
Manufacturer(s):
Tegu Holdings Inc., of Naples, Florida
Manufactured In:
Honduras
Recall number:
25-413

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Magnetic Floating Stackers toy, model STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow)
Tegu Recalls Magnetic Floating Stackers Toys Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toy Magnets

The recalled magnetic floating stackers toys violate the mandatory standard for toy magnets because they contain magnets that can loosen and detach from the toy, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled LIVACTI Retractable Safety Gate - Black
LIVACTI Retractable Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Qeyan and Yanyanny

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

Recalled Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelet, Model 718508MCR - Front
Innovative Designs Recalls Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Button Cell Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The battery compartment of the recalled light-up ruler bracelets can be opened easily by children allowing access to the button cell batteries, violating the battery-operated toys requirements under the mandatory standard for toys. If a child swallows a button cell or coin battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.

Recalled Aiho Five-Drawer Dresser (front)
Aiho Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard; Sold on Walmart.com by Aiho

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers fail to meet the mandatory standard, as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Diamond G Forest Products Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottle
Diamond G Forest Products Recalls Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children.

Recalled Creekwood Naturals 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits Turpentine bottle
Creekwood Naturals Recalls 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The turpentine bottles violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging, posing a deadly poisoning hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product