Tegu Recalls Magnetic Floating Stackers Toys Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toy Magnets

The recalled magnetic floating stackers toys violate the mandatory standard for toy magnets because they contain magnets that can loosen and detach from the toy, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
22,850 (In addition, about 1,977 in Canada and about 190 in Mexico)
Tegu toll-free at 877-Tegu-Toy (877-834-8869) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@tegu.com, or online at https://tegu.com/pages/recall or www.tegu.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers with model numbers STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow) and STA-BTP-806T (Big Top). The wooden toys consist of a wooden base, six stacking pieces of various colors, two posts, and two figures on top, which all connect with magnets. There are no markings on the products.
Consumers should take the product away from children immediately and contact Tegu for instructions on receiving a free replacement stacker toy.
The firm has received 31 reports of magnets separating from the toy stacker. No injuries have been reported.
