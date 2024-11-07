Tala North America Recalls Battery Powered Portable Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

An electronic malfunction can cause the lamp’s lightbulb to fail and the lithium battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 5,300
Tala North America at 800-408-2226 from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at productquality@tala.co.uk, or online at talalighting.com/pages/the-muse-bulb-replacement-program-safety-recalls or https://talalighting.com/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Tala Muse Portable Lamps with batch codes 01/21, 01/22, 01/23 and 01/24. The lithium battery-powered lamps were sold in brass, green, white, blue, red, black and pink colors and measure about 13 inches by 5 inches by 5.5 inches. The batch codes are printed on the base of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable lamps and contact Tala North America to receive a free replacement bulb. Consumers will be asked to complete a replacement request form, attach a photo of the product and state the number of recalled bulbs. Consumers should safely dispose of the bulbs. Replacement bulb(s) will be mailed to consumers at no cost. Tala is contacting purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of a battery overheating, causing a fire that resulted in property damage to a side table and bed. No injuries have been reported.
Tala North America Inc., of New York
