Tala North America Recalls Battery Powered Portable Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Tala Muse Portable Lamps
Hazard:

An electronic malfunction can cause the lamp’s lightbulb to fail and the lithium battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 07, 2024
Units:

About 5,300

Consumer Contact

Tala North America at 800-408-2226 from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at productquality@tala.co.uk, or online at talalighting.com/pages/the-muse-bulb-replacement-program-safety-recalls or https://talalighting.com/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Tala Muse Portable Lamps with batch codes 01/21, 01/22, 01/23 and 01/24. The lithium battery-powered lamps were sold in brass, green, white, blue, red, black and pink colors and measure about 13 inches by 5 inches by 5.5 inches. The batch codes are printed on the base of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable lamps and contact Tala North America to receive a free replacement bulb. Consumers will be asked to complete a replacement request form, attach a photo of the product and state the number of recalled bulbs. Consumers should safely dispose of the bulbs. Replacement bulb(s) will be mailed to consumers at no cost. Tala is contacting purchasers directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a battery overheating, causing a fire that resulted in property damage to a side table and bed. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at West Elm, One Kings Lane, Lumens, Lulu & Georgia, Lightology and Anthropologie from September 2021 through July 2024 for between $275 and $495.
Importer(s):

Tala North America Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-038
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Report an unsafe product