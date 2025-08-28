TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI Pressure Washers Due to Projectile Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury

The pressure washer's capacitor can overheat and burst, causing parts to be forcefully ejected, posing a risk of serious injury from impact to the user or bystanders.
About 764,000 (In addition, about 16,000 were sold in Canada)
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.ryobitools.com/recall or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ryobi brushless electric pressure washers, models RY142300 and RY142711VNM. The recalled pressure washers are green and have a spray nozzle, a detergent tank with a blue cap and storage for accessories. Ryobi is printed on the front of the unit. The model and following serial numbers can be found on the data plate located on the side of the motor housing:
|Model Number / Name
|Serial Number Range
|RY142300 - Electric 2300 PSI Pressure Washer
|EU17121D010001 through EU20256N180999
LT20211D140001 through LT21166D090999
RG22154D090001 through RG23182N140999
|RY142711VNM - Electric 2700 PSI Pressure Washer
|LT21411D090001 through LT21425D090999
RG21411D010001 through RG23182N140999
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall to determine if their pressure washer is included in the recall and to receive a free repair kit, including shipping and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of a replacement capacitor. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment has received 135 reports of capacitors overheating, including 41 reports of explosions, resulting in 32 injuries and/or fractures to the fingers, hands, face, and eyes.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.