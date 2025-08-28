 Skip to main content

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI Pressure Washers Due to Projectile Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury

  • Recalled Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer, model RY142300
  • Recalled Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer, model RY142711VNM
  • The model and serial number can be found on the data plate located on the side of the motor housing.
Name of Product:
RYOBI Electric Pressure Washers
Hazard:

The pressure washer's capacitor can overheat and burst, causing parts to be forcefully ejected, posing a risk of serious injury from impact to the user or bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 764,000 (In addition, about 16,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.ryobitools.com/recall or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ryobi brushless electric pressure washers, models RY142300 and RY142711VNM. The recalled pressure washers are green and have a spray nozzle, a detergent tank with a blue cap and storage for accessories. Ryobi is printed on the front of the unit. The model and following serial numbers can be found on the data plate located on the side of the motor housing: 

Model Number / NameSerial Number Range
RY142300 - Electric 2300 PSI Pressure WasherEU17121D010001 through EU20256N180999
LT20211D140001 through LT21166D090999
RG22154D090001 through RG23182N140999
RY142711VNM - Electric 2700 PSI Pressure WasherLT21411D090001 through LT21425D090999
RG21411D010001 through RG23182N140999
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall to determine if their pressure washer is included in the recall and to receive a free repair kit, including shipping and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of a replacement capacitor. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. 

Incidents/Injuries:

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment has received 135 reports of capacitors overheating, including 41 reports of explosions, resulting in 32 injuries and/or fractures to the fingers, hands, face, and eyes.

Sold At:
Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide, and online at homedepot.com and directtoolsoutlet.com from July 2017 through June 2024 for between approximately $300 and $400.
Manufacturer(s):
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc. (TTIOPE), of Anderson, South Carolina
Manufactured In:
Vietnam and China
Recall number:
25-452

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

