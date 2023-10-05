 Skip to main content

CURiO Recalls Capri Blue Pet Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray
  • Recalled Capri Blue Waterless Foaming Shampoo
  • Recalled Capri Blue Deodorizing Fragrance Spritz
  • Recalled Capri Blue Detangling and Conditioning Spray
Name of Product:
Capri Blue Pet Sprays and Shampoos
Hazard:

The recalled pet products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 05, 2023
Units:

About 59,000

Consumer Contact

CURiO Brands LLC toll-free at 877-748-7141 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at CBPetCareRecall@curiobrands.com or online at www.CBPetCareRecall.com or at www.capri-blue.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray, Capri Blue Waterless Foaming Shampoo, Capri Blue Deodorizing Fragrance Spritz and Capri Blue Detangling and Conditioning Spray. The spray bottles are blue and white. “capri BLUE” and the product name are printed on the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products purchased from June 2023 through August 2023 and should visit www.CBPetCareRecall.com and complete the refund request form or call the firm toll-free. Consumers should take a picture of the product with their initials and date written in marker and email it to CBPetCareRecall@curiobrands.com and dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company is aware of reported infections with eleven dogs and is investigating these reports to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

Sold At:
Specialty stores and online at http://www.capri-blue.com from June 2023 through August 2023 for between $14 and $20.
Distributor(s):
CURiO Brands LLC, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-701
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray
CURiO Recalls Capri Blue Pet Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria (Recall Alert)

The recalled pet products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Recalled Crafter’s Square Glue Gun
Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Mag Cube magnetic ball sets
Sobeauty Recalls “Mag Cube” Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Risk of Ingestion by Children That Could Cause Serious and Permanent Intestinal Injuries or Death (Recall Alert)

The recalled magnet sets contain high-powered magnets and violate the federal standard for children’s toys.  When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death.  Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects. 

Recalled Coldwater Reindeer snow globe
Coldwater Creek Recalls Snow Globes Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Light refraction through the globes can singe or melt items in contact with or in the immediate proximity, posing a fire hazard.

Sargent Art Arts and Crafts Paints
Sargent Art Recalls Craft Paints Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

The paint can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to certain bacteria can have adverse health effects in immunocompromised individuals. 

Top Fin™ Power Filter 10
United Pet Group Recalls Top Fin Power Filters for Aquariums
A conductor on the pump motor can become exposed and electrify the aquarium water, posing a shock hazard to consumers. 
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product