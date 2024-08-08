Chem-Pak Recalls Finger-Ease Guitar String Lubricants Due to Skin Irritation Hazard

The recalled guitar string lubricant contains a contaminant, posing a risk of skin irritation.
About 21,130
Chem-Pak Inc toll-free at 888-504-9533 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at productrecalls@chem-pak.com, or online at https://chem-pak.com/productrecalls/ or at https://chem-pak.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves one production batch of Finger-Ease Guitar String Lubricant. The product is a clear aerosol spray sold in a white-color steel can with a black cap. The product measures about 1.5 inches long, 1.5 inches wide and 6 inches tall, and weighs about 4.5 ounces. The product has a picture of a brown guitar with the words “Tone Finger Ease Guitar String Lubricant” in brown, black and red lettering. There is a red horizontal stripe on the can. Printed on the can is “Manufactured by Chem-Pak, Inc.”, and the production batch code is printed in black ink on the bottom of the steel container with model number 220B and lot code 106824.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled guitar lubricant and contact Chem-Pak to receive a free replacement. Do not empty the product prior to disposal or pour the product down the toilet or drain. Consumers should mark the bottom of the product with the word “Recalled” and the date in permanent marker, then upload a photo of marked product, the product’s model number and lot code, and a photo of the disposed product in the trash, and submit photo online at https://chem-pak.com/productrecalls/. Upon successful registration, the firm will issue a replacement to purchasers.
The firm has received one report of minor skin irritation.
