Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors for Digital Pianos and Music Workstations Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Yamaha PA-300C AC Adaptor
  • Recalled AC Adaptor rating label
Name of Product:
YAMAHA PA-300C AC Power Adaptors
Hazard:

The AC power adaptors can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards. 

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
May 08, 2025
Units:

About 37,400

Consumer Contact

Yamaha toll-free at 844-703-5446 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at PA300CRECALL@yamaha.com, or online at www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa300crecall/ or at www.usa.yamaha.com and click on “Product Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Yamaha-brand AC adaptors with model number PA-300C that were sold with Yamaha-brand arranger workstations, digital pianos, and music control panels, as well as Steinberg-brand audio interfaces. The AC power adaptors are black and have the model name, the model number, the efficiency level, and the serial number printed on the AC adaptor rating label. The recalled adaptors were manufactured from July 2010 through May 2012. The fifth character in the serial number corresponds to the year the product was manufactured, while the sixth character corresponds to the month that the product was manufactured. For example, XXXX24XXXXX corresponds to April 2012. The power adaptors were sold separately as a service part and also built into certain Yamaha-brand Clavinova digital pianos.

Recalled AC Power Adaptors:
BrandModel NumberModel NameSerial Number Efficiency Level 
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX0XXXXXXV
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX1XXXXXXV
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX21XXXXXV
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX22XXXXXV
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX23XXXXXV
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX24XXXXXV
YAMAHAPA-300CAC ADAPTORXXXX25XXXXXV
Clavinova® digital pianos with recalled power adaptors built in:
BrandModel NumberModel NameSerial Number Range
YAMAHACLP-430RClavinova Digital Piano

UCQ******

UCR******

UCS******

UCTH*****

UCTI*****

YAMAHACLP-430BClavinova Digital Piano

UCQ******

UCR******

UCS******

UCTH*****

UCTI*****

YAMAHACLP-430MClavinova Digital Piano

UCQ******

UCR******

UCS******

UCTH*****

UCTI*****

YAMAHACLP-430PEClavinova Digital Piano

UCQ******

UCR******

UCS******

UCTH*****

UCTI*****

YAMAHACVP-601BClavinova Digital Piano

UCS******

UCTH*****

UCTI*****

YAMAHACVP-601PEClavinova Digital Piano

UCS******

UCTH*****

UCTI*****

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled PA-300C AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha Corporation of America for a free replacement adaptor. Visit www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa300crecall/ for instructions to participate in the recall. Consumers will need to submit their information through an online form or by email, and will need to submit evidence of product destruction with their claim. Consumers should not damage their recalled adaptor until they have read the recall instructions online.

Consumers who own a Yamaha-brand Clavinova® digital piano with a recalled adaptor should unplug the piano and contact Yamaha. Yamaha will provide piano technician services to perform an on-site inspection of the piano and provide a free replacement adaptor.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of adaptors burning or smoking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Music stores nationwide and online including www.shop.usa.yamaha.com from September 2010 through November 2014, and, separately, as a service repair part, for about $70.
Importer(s):

Yamaha Corporation of America, of Buena Park, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-254
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

