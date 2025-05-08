Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors for Digital Pianos and Music Workstations Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled PA-300C AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha Corporation of America for a free replacement adaptor. Visit www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa300crecall/ for instructions to participate in the recall. Consumers will need to submit their information through an online form or by email, and will need to submit evidence of product destruction with their claim. Consumers should not damage their recalled adaptor until they have read the recall instructions online.

Consumers who own a Yamaha-brand Clavinova® digital piano with a recalled adaptor should unplug the piano and contact Yamaha. Yamaha will provide piano technician services to perform an on-site inspection of the piano and provide a free replacement adaptor.