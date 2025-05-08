Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors for Digital Pianos and Music Workstations Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The AC power adaptors can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 37,400
Yamaha toll-free at 844-703-5446 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at PA300CRECALL@yamaha.com, or online at www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa300crecall/ or at www.usa.yamaha.com and click on “Product Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Yamaha-brand AC adaptors with model number PA-300C that were sold with Yamaha-brand arranger workstations, digital pianos, and music control panels, as well as Steinberg-brand audio interfaces. The AC power adaptors are black and have the model name, the model number, the efficiency level, and the serial number printed on the AC adaptor rating label. The recalled adaptors were manufactured from July 2010 through May 2012. The fifth character in the serial number corresponds to the year the product was manufactured, while the sixth character corresponds to the month that the product was manufactured. For example, XXXX24XXXXX corresponds to April 2012. The power adaptors were sold separately as a service part and also built into certain Yamaha-brand Clavinova digital pianos.
|Recalled AC Power Adaptors:
|Brand
|Model Number
|Model Name
|Serial Number
|Efficiency Level
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX0XXXXXX
|V
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX1XXXXXX
|V
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX21XXXXX
|V
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX22XXXXX
|V
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX23XXXXX
|V
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX24XXXXX
|V
|YAMAHA
|PA-300C
|AC ADAPTOR
|XXXX25XXXXX
|V
|Clavinova® digital pianos with recalled power adaptors built in:
|Brand
|Model Number
|Model Name
|Serial Number Range
|YAMAHA
|CLP-430R
|Clavinova Digital Piano
UCQ******
UCR******
UCS******
UCTH*****
UCTI*****
|YAMAHA
|CLP-430B
|Clavinova Digital Piano
UCQ******
UCR******
UCS******
UCTH*****
UCTI*****
|YAMAHA
|CLP-430M
|Clavinova Digital Piano
UCQ******
UCR******
UCS******
UCTH*****
UCTI*****
|YAMAHA
|CLP-430PE
|Clavinova Digital Piano
UCQ******
UCR******
UCS******
UCTH*****
UCTI*****
|YAMAHA
|CVP-601B
|Clavinova Digital Piano
UCS******
UCTH*****
UCTI*****
|YAMAHA
|CVP-601PE
|Clavinova Digital Piano
UCS******
UCTH*****
UCTI*****
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled PA-300C AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha Corporation of America for a free replacement adaptor. Visit www.yamaha.com/us/support/pa300crecall/ for instructions to participate in the recall. Consumers will need to submit their information through an online form or by email, and will need to submit evidence of product destruction with their claim. Consumers should not damage their recalled adaptor until they have read the recall instructions online.
Consumers who own a Yamaha-brand Clavinova® digital piano with a recalled adaptor should unplug the piano and contact Yamaha. Yamaha will provide piano technician services to perform an on-site inspection of the piano and provide a free replacement adaptor.
The firm has received four reports of adaptors burning or smoking. No injuries have been reported.
Yamaha Corporation of America, of Buena Park, California
