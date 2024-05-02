Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled foam pattern rollers are intended for children and contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban in the rollers’ handles. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 2,880 (In addition, 24 in Canada)
Dixon Ticonderoga at 800-333-2545 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at compliance@dixonusa.com, or online at https://dixonticonderogacompany.com/creativity-street-foam-pattern-rollers/ or www.dixonticonderogacompany.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers with model PAC5170, which are intended for children to use when painting. Lot codes “02142080423” and “02142230523” are included in the recall and are printed on the back of the packaging. The foam pattern rollers come in four assorted patterns, with yellow, green, blue, and red handles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled foam pattern rollers and take them away from children. Contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled product. When the foam pattern rollers are received, consumers will receive a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm or retailer.
None reported.
Dixon Ticonderoga Company, of Appleton, Wisconsin
