Jazwares Recalls America’s Got Talent Microphones with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the America’s Got Talent (AGT) microphone sold under the First Act brand. The microphone amplifies the user’s voice and has treble, bass and echo switches. The microphone is black with the AGT logo on the front, measures 10.5 inches long and weighs approximately one pound. There is an integrated speaker below the microphone with a power button and control button in the back. The microphones are powered by a rechargeable non-removable lithium-ion battery. The SKU numbers AGT0002 (microphone only) and TMS0002 (microphone and poster) are located on the bottom of the integrated speaker.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not dispose of this recalled product that has lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled product in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.