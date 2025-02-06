 Skip to main content

Jazwares Recalls America’s Got Talent Microphones with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
America’s Got Talent microphones
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled microphones can overcharge and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 125,000 (In addition, about six were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Jazwares toll-free at 888-341-0881 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, micrecall@jazwares.com, or online at https://jazwares.com/recalls/agt-microphone or www.jazwares.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the America’s Got Talent (AGT) microphone sold under the First Act brand. The microphone amplifies the user’s voice and has treble, bass and echo switches. The microphone is black with the AGT logo on the front, measures 10.5 inches long and weighs approximately one pound. There is an integrated speaker below the microphone with a power button and control button in the back. The microphones are powered by a rechargeable non-removable lithium-ion battery. The SKU numbers AGT0002 (microphone only) and TMS0002 (microphone and poster) are located on the bottom of the integrated speaker.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not dispose of this recalled product that has lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled product in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microphones and contact Jazwares for a full refund. Consumers will receive their refund in the form of a pre-paid gift card. After registering for the recall, consumers should dispose of the microphone in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the ordinary trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the lithium-ion batteries igniting, resulting in smoke and fire damage to walls and floors.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Meijer, DD's Discounts/Ross, Target and Walmart stores nationwide, Nebraska Furniture Mart stores in Nebraska, Iowa, Texas and Kansas and online at www.Amazon.com and www.Target.com from October 2020 through October 2022 for between $20 and $25.
Importer(s):

Jazwares LLC, of Sunrise, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-125
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

