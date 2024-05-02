Bausch + Lomb Recalls Project Watson Eyelid Wipes for Dogs Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria and Fungi

When the recalled dog eyelid wipes are opened and in use, bacteria and fungi, which are organisms found widely in the environment, soil, and water, can be introduced and grow in the container, posing a risk of serious infection to people with weakened immune systems. Individuals with wounds may also be at higher risk of infection. People with healthy immune systems are not typically affected.
About 32,000
Project Watson toll-free at 877-857-1149 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://eyelidwiperecall.com/ or www.tryprojectwatson.com/ and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two lots of Project Watson Eyelid Wipes (45 count) for dogs, which are packaged in a small round container with a twist-on lid and blue and white labeling. “PROJECT WATSON” and “BAUSCH + LOMB” are printed on the label. One of two recalled lot numbers, A09050 and A10055, is printed on the bottom of the container.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled eyelid wipes and request a full refund by submitting a picture of their product via an online form at http://eyelidwiperecall.com/. The refund will be in the form of a check sent to consumers via U.S. mail.
Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash.
The company has received seven reports of a substance developing in the container after the product had been opened and in use. No illness of consumers or pets has been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.