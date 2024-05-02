 Skip to main content

Bausch + Lomb Recalls Project Watson Eyelid Wipes for Dogs Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria and Fungi

  • Recalled Project Watson Eyelid Wipes for Dogs (45 count)
Name of Product:
Project Watson Eyelid Wipes for Dogs
Hazard:

When the recalled dog eyelid wipes are opened and in use, bacteria and fungi, which are organisms found widely in the environment, soil, and water, can be introduced and grow in the container, posing a risk of serious infection to people with weakened immune systems. Individuals with wounds may also be at higher risk of infection. People with healthy immune systems are not typically affected.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 32,000

Consumer Contact

Project Watson toll-free at 877-857-1149 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://eyelidwiperecall.com/ or www.tryprojectwatson.com/ and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two lots of Project Watson Eyelid Wipes (45 count) for dogs, which are packaged in a small round container with a twist-on lid and blue and white labeling. “PROJECT WATSON” and “BAUSCH + LOMB” are printed on the label. One of two recalled lot numbers, A09050 and A10055, is printed on the bottom of the container.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled eyelid wipes and request a full refund by submitting a picture of their product via an online form at http://eyelidwiperecall.com/. The refund will be in the form of a check sent to consumers via U.S. mail. 

Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received seven reports of a substance developing in the container after the product had been opened and in use. No illness of consumers or pets has been reported.

Sold At:
PetSmart, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com from February 2023 through March 2024 for between $13 and $15.
Distributor(s):
Bausch & Lomb Americas Inc., of Bridgewater, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-224
