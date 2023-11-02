 Skip to main content

Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Children’s Assorted Craft Buttons Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

  • Recalled Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons
  • Recalled Craft Buttons packaging
Name of Product:
Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons
Hazard:

The recalled children’s craft buttons contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 02, 2023
Units:

About 890

Consumer Contact

Dixon Ticonderoga Customer Service at 800-333-2545 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email compliance@dixonusa.com or online at https://dixonticonderogacompany.com/creativity-street-craft-button-assortments/ or https://dixonticonderogacompany.com/ and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons. The buttons were sold in a one-pound clear plastic bag. There is a cardboard label on the bag that is yellow, orange and blue with the words “Creativity Street” and “Assorted Craft Buttons”. “PAC6121”, “MADE IN CHINA” and lot code “02129171221” are printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled buttons immediately and contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled buttons. When the buttons are received, consumers will receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Blick Art Materials and Staples stores nationwide and online at www.dickblick.com, www.staples.com, www.quill.com, www.schoolspecialty.com, www.sprichards.com and www.aquaphoenixsci.com from May 2022 through July 2023 for about $13.
Importer(s):

Dixon Ticonderoga Company, of Appleton, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-019

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

