Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Children’s Assorted Craft Buttons Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The recalled children’s craft buttons contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 890
Dixon Ticonderoga Customer Service at 800-333-2545 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email compliance@dixonusa.com or online at https://dixonticonderogacompany.com/creativity-street-craft-button-assortments/ or https://dixonticonderogacompany.com/ and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons. The buttons were sold in a one-pound clear plastic bag. There is a cardboard label on the bag that is yellow, orange and blue with the words “Creativity Street” and “Assorted Craft Buttons”. “PAC6121”, “MADE IN CHINA” and lot code “02129171221” are printed on the back.
Consumers should stop using the recalled buttons immediately and contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled buttons. When the buttons are received, consumers will receive a full refund.
None reported
Dixon Ticonderoga Company, of Appleton, Wisconsin
