FNA Group Recalls Simpson Pressure Washers Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
FNA Group Inc. toll-free at 866-733-8468 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at voluntaryrecall@simpsoncleaning.com or online at https://simpsoncleaning.com/voluntaryrecall or www.simpsoncleaning.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with model number PS61264. The pressure washers are black in color. The Simpson logo, “Pro Series” and 4400 PSI are printed on the handle of the unit. The model number is printed on a silver label on the unit’s frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gas pressure washer and contact FNA Group Inc. for instructions on how to have their unit repaired free of charge at an authorized repair facility. The repair will replace the lithium battery in the electric start system with a sealed lead acid battery.
FNA has received two reports of batteries in the pressure washer’s electric start feature overheating and damaging the units. No injuries have been reported.
