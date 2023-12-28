 Skip to main content

FNA Group Recalls Simpson Pressure Washers Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

  • Recalled Simpson pressure washer (Model PS61264)
Name of Product:
Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start
Hazard:

The lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 28, 2023
Units:

About 2,930

Consumer Contact

FNA Group Inc. toll-free at 866-733-8468 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at voluntaryrecall@simpsoncleaning.com or online at https://simpsoncleaning.com/voluntaryrecall or www.simpsoncleaning.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with model number PS61264. The pressure washers are black in color.  The Simpson logo, “Pro Series” and 4400 PSI are printed on the handle of the unit. The model number is printed on a silver label on the unit’s frame.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gas pressure washer and contact FNA Group Inc. for instructions on how to have their unit repaired free of charge at an authorized repair facility. The repair will replace the lithium battery in the electric start system with a sealed lead acid battery.

Incidents/Injuries:

FNA has received two reports of batteries in the pressure washer’s electric start feature overheating and damaging the units. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe's stores nationwide and at lowes.com from March 2023 through July 2023 for about $1,100.
Manufacturer(s):
FNA Group Inc., of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-070
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Simpson pressure washer (Model PS61264)
FNA Group Recalls Simpson Pressure Washers Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe's

The lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

