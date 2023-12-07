Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums Recalled by TTI Floor Care Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

The vacuum's electric cord plug prong can detach and remain in an electrical outlet when the vacuum is unplugged. This poses an electrical shock hazard to consumers.
About 6,200
Oreck toll-free at 888-383-7000 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.oreck.com/pages/recall or www.oreck.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves models UK30500 and UK30500PC of the Oreck Discover Upright Vacuum. Impacted vacuums also have serial numbers that begin with AJ2226, AJ2227, AJ2228, AJ2229, AJ2230, AJ2231, and AJ2232. The model and serial number are printed on a silver data label on the bottom of the vacuum. The vacuum is silver and black with “Oreck” and “Discover” printed on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Oreck or their local Oreck dealer for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. To locate the nearest authorized dealer, go to "Find Your Local Store" at www.oreck.com.
The firm has received 41 reports of a prong detaching from its plug. No injuries have been reported.
Royal Appliance Mfg. Co., d/b/a TTI Floor Care North America, of Charlotte, North Carolina
