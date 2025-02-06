TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI Battery-Powered Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled mowers have a push-on connector inside the powerhead that can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 217,500 (In addition, about 28,400 were sold in Canada)
TTI toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://ryobi.ryobitools.com/support/safety or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.
This recall involves certain RYOBI Brushless 21” Cordless Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Push Mowers (40V HP). The mowers have a black cutting deck with gray top housing along with a black bag with “RYOBI” printed on it. The recall only includes model numbers RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200 with the following serial numbers: KC21032D010001 - KC21327N999999. The model and serial numbers can be found on the mowers inside the green mower housing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mower and contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. (“TTI”) for instructions on how to disable the recalled mower and receive a free replacement 21” walk-behind mower.
TTI has received 97 reports of overheating while the mower was in use, including five reports of fires. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.
