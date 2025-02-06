 Skip to main content

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI Battery-Powered Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled RYOBI Mower - Models RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200
  • Recalled RYOBI Mower - Models RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401140US-Y (Canada)
Name of Product:
RYOBI 40-Volt Brushless 21” Cordless Walk-Behind Mowers
Hazard:

The recalled mowers have a push-on connector inside the powerhead that can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 217,500 (In addition, about 28,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TTI toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://ryobi.ryobitools.com/support/safety or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain RYOBI Brushless 21” Cordless Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Push Mowers (40V HP). The mowers have a black cutting deck with gray top housing along with a black bag with “RYOBI” printed on it. The recall only includes model numbers RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200 with the following serial numbers: KC21032D010001 - KC21327N999999. The model and serial numbers can be found on the mowers inside the green mower housing.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mower and contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. (“TTI”) for instructions on how to disable the recalled mower and receive a free replacement 21” walk-behind mower.

Incidents/Injuries:

TTI has received 97 reports of overheating while the mower was in use, including five reports of fires. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide, and online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com from February 2021 through January 2025 for between $500 and $700.
Manufacturer(s):
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-127

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

