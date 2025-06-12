TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

The hedge trimmer blade can unexpectedly activate after pressing just the safety or trigger control individually rather than engaging the safety and trigger controls simultaneously, posing a laceration hazard.
About 113,000 (In addition, about 15,000 were sold in Canada)
TTIOPE toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ryobitools.com/recall or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers with model numbers RY40620VNM, RY40602VNM and RY40602BTLVNM, and with serial numbers within ranges LT21091D180001 - LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 - RG24252D101110. The model and serial numbers are on the data plate located on the bottom of the trimmer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers and visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall to determine if their trimmer is included in the recall. The recalled trimmer must be returned to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment (TTIOPE), in order to receive a free replacement trimmer (pre-paid label will be provided). Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. TTIOPE is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 27 reports of the blade activating after pressing just one of the controls, including 16 reports of injuries that resulted in minor and some severe lacerations.
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina
