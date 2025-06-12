 Skip to main content

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled RYOBI 40V 24" Hedge Trimmer
  • Location of the data plate
Name of Product:
RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers
Hazard:

The hedge trimmer blade can unexpectedly activate after pressing just the safety or trigger control individually rather than engaging the safety and trigger controls simultaneously, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 12, 2025
Units:

About 113,000 (In addition, about 15,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TTIOPE toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ryobitools.com/recall or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers with model numbers RY40620VNM, RY40602VNM and RY40602BTLVNM, and with serial numbers within ranges LT21091D180001 - LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 - RG24252D101110. The model and serial numbers are on the data plate located on the bottom of the trimmer. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers and visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall to determine if their trimmer is included in the recall. The recalled trimmer must be returned to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment (TTIOPE), in order to receive a free replacement trimmer (pre-paid label will be provided). Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. TTIOPE is contacting all known purchasers. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 27 reports of the blade activating after pressing just one of the controls, including 16 reports of injuries that resulted in minor and some severe lacerations.

Sold At:
Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com from March 2021 through January 2025 for between $90 and $160.
Importer(s):

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
25-334
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

