TTI Consumer Power Tools Recalls RIDGID Framing Nailers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing Nailer
  • Recalled RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 30-Degree Framing Nailer
Name of Product:
RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing Nailers and RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 30-Degree Framing Nailers
Hazard:

The dual action engagement system on the nailers can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail by pulling the trigger alone, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The nailer should require both the work piece contact element (nose-piece) to be depressed and the trigger to be pulled at the same time in order to discharge a nail.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 31, 2025
Units:

About 64,000 (In addition, about 6,575 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TTIConsumer Power Tools toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at powertools.ridgid.com/recall or powertools.ridgid.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing Nailer and the RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 30-Degree Framing Nailer. The model and serial numbers are located on the data plate found either on the side of the nail tray/magazine where the fasteners are loaded or on the bottom of the nailer where you insert the battery. Only nailers without either a black ink mark or a punched hole next to the serial number on the data plate are included in the recall.
 

Model Number / NameSerial Number Range
R09894 - 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing NailerCS21146D220001 - CS24165N220001
R09895 - 18Volt Brushless 30-Degree Framing NailerCS21275D220001 - CS24165N220001
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailers and visit powertools.ridgid.com/recall to determine if their nailer is included in the recall and for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. TTI Consumer Power Tools will send a prepaid label to the consumer to return the recalled nailer, the software in the nailer will be updated, and then the nailer will be shipped back to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com and www.directtoolsoutlet.com from July 2021 through May 2025 for between $329 and $389.
Importer(s):

TTI Consumer Power Tools, Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-416
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

