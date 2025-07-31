TTI Consumer Power Tools Recalls RIDGID Framing Nailers Due to Laceration Hazard

The dual action engagement system on the nailers can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail by pulling the trigger alone, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The nailer should require both the work piece contact element (nose-piece) to be depressed and the trigger to be pulled at the same time in order to discharge a nail.
About 64,000 (In addition, about 6,575 were sold in Canada)
TTIConsumer Power Tools toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at powertools.ridgid.com/recall or powertools.ridgid.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing Nailer and the RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 30-Degree Framing Nailer. The model and serial numbers are located on the data plate found either on the side of the nail tray/magazine where the fasteners are loaded or on the bottom of the nailer where you insert the battery. Only nailers without either a black ink mark or a punched hole next to the serial number on the data plate are included in the recall.
|Model Number / Name
|Serial Number Range
|R09894 - 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing Nailer
|CS21146D220001 - CS24165N220001
|R09895 - 18Volt Brushless 30-Degree Framing Nailer
|CS21275D220001 - CS24165N220001
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailers and visit powertools.ridgid.com/recall to determine if their nailer is included in the recall and for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. TTI Consumer Power Tools will send a prepaid label to the consumer to return the recalled nailer, the software in the nailer will be updated, and then the nailer will be shipped back to the consumer.
TTI Consumer Power Tools, Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina
