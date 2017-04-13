SuperATV Recalls Carrier Bearings for Polaris RZR XP and Turbo S Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves three models of SuperATV carrier bearings sold from April 2017 until September 2022 for installation in Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicles. The recalled carrier bearings are silver and black and have “SuperATV” etched on top of the carrier bearing housing. The carrier bearing is located under the center console tunnel which is behind the seats on the two-seat model and behind the rear seats on the four-seat models.

The following carrier bearing models are subject to this recall if purchased for the Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicles in the identified date ranges: