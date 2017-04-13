 Skip to main content

SuperATV Recalls Carrier Bearings for Polaris RZR XP and Turbo S Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled SuperATV Carrier Bearing Model BEA01-001
  • Recalled SuperATV Carrier Bearing Model BEA01-002
  • Recalled SuperATV Carrier Bearing Model BEA01-005 (Rev A00 and A01)
  • Location of SuperATV Brand Name on Carrier Bearing
Name of Product:
SuperATV carrier bearings for Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S Recreational Off Highway Vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

When the recalled carrier bearings are installed in a Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicle and the fuel tank expands, the drive shaft can come in contact with the fuel tank, causing the tank to develop a hole or crack. This can cause the fuel tank to leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 10,700

Consumer Contact

SuperATV toll-free at 855-728-8256 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://form.jotform.com/243023918871055 to check if your part is included in this recall, https://www.superatv.com/recalls, or https://www.superatv.com/ and click on “Product Safety and Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of SuperATV carrier bearings sold from April 2017 until September 2022 for installation in Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicles. The recalled carrier bearings are silver and black and have “SuperATV” etched on top of the carrier bearing housing. The carrier bearing is located under the center console tunnel which is behind the seats on the two-seat model and behind the rear seats on the four-seat models. 

The following carrier bearing models are subject to this recall if purchased for the Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicles in the identified date ranges:

RECALLED CARRIER BEARING MODELPOLARIS RZR XP TURBO OR TURBO S
PURCHASE DATE RANGE
BEA01-0014/13/17 through 4/27/19
BEA01-0025/19/18 through 1/22/19
BEA01-005 (Rev A00 and A01)1/25/19 through 9/2/22
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using ROVs with the recalled carrier bearings, remove them from the Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicles, and register online at https://form.jotform.com/243023918871055 to receive a postage-paid label to return the recalled bearings. SuperATV will mail consumers free replacement carrier bearings upon receipt of the recalled carrier bearings. SuperATV is notifying all known purchasers directly. No purchase receipt is required.

Incidents/Injuries:

SuperATV has received 24 reports of the fuel tank contacting the prop shaft, including 19 reports that a hole or crack had formed in the fuel tank, including one reported fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.superatv.com and at off-road vehicle dealers nationwide from April 2017 until September 2022 for between $85 and $250 (for one carrier bearing) and between $170 and $420 (set of 2 carrier bearings).
Manufacturer(s):
SuperATV, of Madison, Indiana
Manufactured In:
United States and China
Recall number:
25-150
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

